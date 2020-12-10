Sections
Test ship flies high, but landing is fiery

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:01 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption SpaceX’s prototype Starship takes off on a test flight Wednesday at the SpaceX base at Boca Chica, Texas. (AP/The Brownsville Herald/Miguel Roberts)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX launched its shiny, bullet-shaped, straight-out-of-science fiction Starship several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas on Wednesday, but the 6½-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.

It was the highest and most elaborate flight yet for the rocket ship that Elon Musk says could carry people to Mars in as little as six years.

This latest prototype — the first one equipped with a nose cone, body flaps and three engines — was shooting for an altitude of up to 8 miles. That’s almost 100 times higher than previous hops and skimming the stratosphere.

Starship seemed to hit the mark or at least come close. There was no immediate word from SpaceX on how high it went.

The full-scale, stainless steel model — 160 feet tall and 30 feet in diameter — soared out over the Gulf of Mexico. After about five minutes, it flipped sideways as planned and descended in a free fall back to the southeastern tip of Texas near the Mexican border. The Raptor engines reignited for braking and the rocket tilted back upright. Upon touching down, however, the rocket ship became engulfed in flames and ruptured, parts scattering.

The entire flight lasted just over six minutes and 40 seconds. SpaceX broadcast the demo live on its website as repeated delays over the past week and a last-second engine abort Tuesday heightened the excitement among space fans.

Musk kept expectations low going into this first high-altitude attempt by Starship, cautioning earlier this week that there was “probably” a 1-in-3 chance of complete success.

The SpaceX flight went well until its scheduled landing maneuver. This image taken from video posted by SpaceX shows a fiery end as the rocket ship touches down. (AP/SpaceX)
