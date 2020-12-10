Toddler wounded in apparent accidental shooting, Little Rock police report

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A 2-year-old child was shot Thursday evening near Falcon Court, about 2 1/2 miles northwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
The shooting is believed to have been accidental, and an investigation is underway, police said in a Twitter post at approximately 5:40 p.m.
No other details were released.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.