Toddler wounded in apparent accidental shooting, Little Rock police report

A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

A 2-year-old child was shot Thursday evening near Falcon Court, about 2 1/2 miles northwest of the Interstate 30/Interstate 430 interchange, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

The shooting is believed to have been accidental, and an investigation is underway, police said in a Twitter post at approximately 5:40 p.m.

No other details were released.