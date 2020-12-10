Trump appointees reported to conduct transition drop-ins

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON -- Loyalists to President Donald Trump have blocked transition meetings at some government agencies and are sitting in on discussions at other agencies between civil servants and President-elect Joe Biden's transition teams, several federal officials said.

At the Environmental Protection Agency, political appointees have joined virtually every discussion between career staff members and Biden's team, monitoring conversations on climate change, scientific research and other topics. At the State Department such drop-ins are happening on what Trump appointees define as an as-needed basis. On Tuesday, Biden's transition team was allowed for the first time into the National Security Agency, but at the U.S.Agency for Global Media, parent of Voice of America, the Trump-appointed leader is refusing to cooperate with the Biden transition team, two agency officials confirmed.

Presidential transition experts said the presence of political officials at agency hand-off meetings was not unheard-of and could even be seen as helpful. President George W. Bush, for example, worked closely in late 2008 with Barack Obama's incoming team to help calm volatile financial markets. But against a backdrop of Trump's refusal to concede election defeat, the actions of Trump appointees appeared to be a pernicious effort to slow the transition, some experts said.

"The norm is that the political people are not involved in the nuts and bolts of this," said Michael Herz, a professor of administrative law at the Cardozo School of Law at Yeshiva University.

Under the Presidential Transition Act, career employees play the primary role in managing the agency transitions, largely because they bring an institutional knowledge about the government functions and have been viewed as unpolitical stewards of the agencies they serve. No clear rules or guidelines, however, detail how the process should unfold.

During the hand-off from Obama's administration to Trump, for example, political officials were explicitly disinvited from transition meetings, said Thomas Burke, who served as EPA science adviser in the Obama administration at the time.

"To me, that's the equivalent of having the opposing coach sitting in the room as you're developing your team's strategy," he said.

Myron Ebell, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute who led the Trump administration's transition for the EPA, agreed that Obama's political appointees were not present but said he would have liked to meet with them. Regardless, he said, meetings were held in an open-plan office space.

The Biden transition team did not respond to a request for comment on the process. Several people close to the president-elect's team said that, after taking more than two weeks to begin the formal transition process, the Trump administration's handover has been fairly smooth and that Biden is loath to disrupt that process by remarking on tensions.

So far, about 40 federal agency review teams have conducted more than 1,000 interviews and meetings, Biden's transition officials said.

Federal employees who discussed the transition and asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak about the process offered mixed reviews on the presence of political leaders.

Several said they felt the Trump officials were implicitly intimidating employees from speaking openly about issues awaiting the new administration. Others described the meetings as merely awkward.

At the Department of Education, one official said Trump appointees had not attended briefings but said the written briefing materials given to Biden's teams "gloss over anything controversial" and described the briefings as "politically influenced."

At the State Department, Trump's appointees have insisted that they attend some, but not all, meetings of Biden's transition team with career employees, according to an official familiar with the process.

However, the official said, including the outgoing administration's appointees in at least some diplomacy discussions was not unheard-of, and that, so far, the State Department personnel had been cooperative in accommodating the Biden team's requests.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told department officials that he was ready to meet with Biden's transition team, CNN reported last week, and on Monday described the incoming administration as "plenty smart enough." That was a shift from late November, when he said in a Fox News interview that Biden's foreign-policy advisers "lived in a bit of a fantasy world" when they served during the Obama administration.