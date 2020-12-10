Trump asks to join Texas election suit

In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans' last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment Tuesday, Dec. 8, refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Wednesday asked the Supreme Court to let him join a lawsuit challenging election results in Pennsylvania and other states that he lost, a day after the justices rejected a bid to reverse Pennsylvania's certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory.

The high court has asked for responses by today. Out of the roughly 50 lawsuits filed around the country contesting the Nov. 3 vote, Trump has lost more than 35 and the others are pending.

The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated. That's enough, if set aside, to swing the election to Trump. Paxton's suit repeats allegations about mail-in ballots and voting in the four battlegrounds.

Repeating many of those claims, Trump lawyer John Eastman wrote, "The fact that nearly half of the country believes the election was stolen should come as no surprise." Biden won by more than 7 million votes and has a 306-232 electoral vote edge.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C4DUd18NMUs]

"We will be INTERVENING in the Texas (plus many other states) case," Trump said in a tweet hours before the high court filing. "This is the big one. Our Country needs a victory!"

Legal experts dismissed Paxton's filing as the latest legal shot since Election Day, and officials in the four states sharply criticized Paxton. "I feel sorry for Texans that their tax dollars are being wasted on such a genuinely embarrassing lawsuit," Wisconsin's attorney general, Josh Kaul, said.

Seventeen states Trump won last month joined Texas in urging the court to take on the lawsuit less than a week before presidential electors gather in state capitals to formally choose Biden as the next president.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement Wednesday that she supports the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court, without comment Tuesday, refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. Gov. Tom Wolf, D-Pa., already has certified Biden's victory and the state's 20 electors are to meet Monday to cast their votes for the former vice president.

In any case, Biden won 306 electoral votes, so even if Pennsylvania's results had been in doubt, he still would have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to become president.

Shortly before tweeting about joining Paxton's case, Trump distanced himself from the Pennsylvania challenge, saying it wasn't his. "The case everyone has been waiting for is the State's case with Texas and numerous others joining," he said.

The court's decision not to intervene in Pennsylvania came in a suit led by Rep. Mike Kelly, R-Pa., and GOP congressional candidate and Trump favorite Sean Parnell, who lost to Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Pa.

"Even Trump appointees & Republicans saw this for what it was: a charade," Lamb said on Twitter.

In court filings, lawyers for Pennsylvania and Wolf said the suit's claims were "fundamentally frivolous" and its request "one of the most dramatic, disruptive invocations of judicial power in the history of the Republic."

"No court has ever issued an order nullifying a governor's certification of presidential election results," they wrote.

Having lost the request for the court to intervene immediately, Greg Teufel, a lawyer for Kelly and Parnell, said he would request that the court consider the case on its underlying merits on an expedited basis.

Still, hopes for immediate intervention concerning the election "substantially dimmed" with the court's action Tuesday, Teufel said.

In their underlying suit, Kelly, Parnell and the other Republican plaintiffs had sought to either throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state's Republican-controlled Legislature to pick Pennsylvania's presidential electors.

The Republicans argued that Pennsylvania's expansive vote-by-mail law is unconstitutional because it required a constitutional amendment to authorize its provisions. Just one Republican state lawmaker voted against its passage last year in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Biden beat Trump by more than 80,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a state Trump had won in 2016. Most mail-in ballots were submitted by Democrats.

NEVADA, MICHIGAN

Meanwhile, the Nevada Supreme Court unanimously ruled Tuesday night to reject an appeal from Trump's campaign to overturn the state's election results.

The 6-0 decision from Nevada's high court came after a lower court gave a full-scale ruling against the Trump campaign's efforts in the state last week. Judge James T. Russell of the Nevada District Court ruled Friday that there was no evidence supporting the claims of fraud and wrongdoing made by the campaign in a state that Biden won by more than 33,000 votes.

In a 40-page order from the Nevada Supreme Court late Tuesday, the justices "affirmed" the decision from Russell and said the court would take no action. The court found that the Trump campaign failed to identify "any unsupported factual findings" in Russell's decision, with the state's high court concluding that it had also "identified none."

"To prevail on this appeal, appellants must demonstrate error of law, findings of fact not supported by substantial evidence or an abuse of discretion in the admission or rejection of evidence by the district court," the order read. "We are not convinced they have done so."

In Michigan, the state's Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected an unprecedented request to take control of ballots and ballot boxes from the Nov. 3 election and appoint someone to investigate claims of vote-counting fraud in Detroit.

The court said it is "not persuaded that it can or should grant the requested relief." The order was 4-3, with a Republican-nominated justice, Elizabeth Clement, joining three Democrats in throwing out the lawsuit.

The case was filed days after the Board of State Canvassers certified Biden's 154,000-vote Michigan victory over Trump.

"I consider it imprudent to hear this matter, a conclusion only amplified by my view that it is irresponsible to continue holding out the possibility of a judicial solution to a political dispute that needs to be resolved with finality," Clement said.

Three dissenting conservative justices said they were in favor of at least hearing arguments.

"The case before the court is no small matter. Election disputes pose a unique test of a representative democracy's ability to reflect the will of the people when it matters most," Justice David Viviano said. "But it is a test our country has survived, one way or another, since its inception. ... By closing the courthouse door on these petitioners, the court today denies them any ability to have their claims fully considered by the judiciary."

The lawsuit by Trump allies took aim at a number of issues, including the mailing of absentee ballot applications by the Democratic secretary of state months ago.

"The time to challenge this scheme may have been before the applications were mailed out -- or at least before the absentee ballots were cast -- rather than waiting to see the election outcome and then challenging it if unpalatable," Clement said.

Chief Justice Bridget McCormack and justices Megan Cavanagh and Richard Bernstein joined Clement in dismissing the case but didn't offer separate remarks.

YOUTUBE PURGE

Separately, YouTube announced Wednesday in a blog post that it will now remove videos that make claims that widespread fraud or error cost Trump the election, saying it has purged 8,000 channels since September for spreading "harmful and misleading claims."

The Google-owned video giant has taken heat in recent weeks for not removing or individually fact-checking content that boosted conspiracy theories about voter fraud, as other social media companies have. But now that the "safe harbor deadline" -- the point by which state-level election challenges must be completed -- has passed, YouTube said it will bar content uploaded Wednesday or after that suggests widespread fraud or errors cost Trump the election.

"For example, we will remove videos claiming that a presidential candidate won the election due to widespread software glitches or counting errors," the company said in the blog post. "We will begin enforcing this policy today, and will ramp up in the weeks to come."

Information for this article was contributed by Mark Sherman, Marc Levy, Nomaan Merchant and Ed White of The Associated Press; and by Timothy Bella and Taylor Telford of The Washington Post.