UAPB holds off late ASU charge

JONESBORO -- Joshuwan Johnson hit a free throw with 0.9 seconds remaining to give the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff a 75-74 victory over Arkansas State University on Wednesday night at First National Bank Arena.

Arkansas State, which trailed by 10 (64-54) with 7:46 to play, tied the game at 74-74 with :09 left when freshman Norchad Omier hit the second of two free throw attempts. But Omier fouled Johnson on the ensuing UAPB possession to allow the Golden Lions' junior to hit the game-winner.

Shaun Doss led UAPB (1-5) with 20 points while Johnson finished with 16. Omier paced the Red Wolves (1-4) with 21 points and 19 rebounds.

UAPB led by as many as 13 points (27-14) with 8:17 remaining in the first half and held a 41-31 advantage at the half.

The Golden Lions' zone defense perplexed ASU, creating 13 first-half turnovers. The visitors coupled their stingy defense with prolific shooting, hitting eight three-pointers. Nicholas Jones, who finished with 11 points, hit all three of his first-half three-point attempts.

Arkansas State got back into the game in the second half thanks to the play of senior Christian Willis and sophomore Caleb Fields. The two combined for 19 second-half points.

Willis hit a three-pointer with 3:27 remaining to pull the Red Wolves to within 70-68.

One minute later, Golden Lions forward Terrance Banyard and Fields were assessed technical fouls when Fields followed up an emphatic dunk with a glare and Banyard responded by shoving the ASU guard. After both sets of technical foul shots, UAPB maintained a 74-72 lead with 2:15 to play.

A free throw by Antwon Jackson pulled the Red Wolves to within 74-73 with 1:58 to play. There was no more scoring until Omier's free throw with nine seconds left.

Willis finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Fields, Eaton and Jackson scored 11 points each.

UAPB hit 25 of 59 (42.4%) shots, including 10 of 20 (50%) three-point attempts. The Lions also were 15 of 17 from the free-throw line. ASU was 26 of 61 (42.6%) from the floor, 5 of 12 (41.7%) on three-pointers and 17 of 28 (60.7%) from the line.

Arkansas State held a 48-27 advantage on the boards. The Golden Lions held a 13-6 advantage on steals.

Doss and Jones each had five rebounds for UAPB. Doss also blocked three shots. Jalen Lynn and Jones led the Golden Lions with four steals each.

Omier, who had 11 defensive rebounds, also managed 3 steals and 3 assists.