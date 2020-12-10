Wolves on a hunt after cancellation

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State football's frenzied season of postponements, rescheduling and cancellations delivered another twist Wednesday as the Red Wolves' Saturday season finale against Incarnate Word was canceled due to coronavirus-related issues within the Cardinals program.

The 2 p.m. contest at Centennial Bank Stadium will not be rescheduled, but Arkansas State University Athletic Director Terry Mohajir said he is looking for a replacement.

Incarnate Word was added to the Red Wolves' schedule Nov. 17, replacing a canceled meeting with Tulsa that previously was scheduled for Sept. 26 in Jonesboro.

Incarnate Word informed Arkansas State University on Wednesday morning that testing protocols and contact tracing had depleted an already limited roster to the point that it could no longer travel to Jonesboro.

The cancellation marks the fourth Red Wolves' game affected by covid-19, joining the abandoned Tulsa match-up, and ASU's rescheduled meetings with the University of Central Arkansas and Louisiana-Monroe.

"The whole season has been challenging, and there have been a lot of ebbs and flows," Mohajir said Wednesday night. "We started out pretty strong, and then after our covid explosion, that just really put us behind the 8-ball. We could really never get back on track. It's been a challenge."

At 4-7, the Red Wolves stand without a final game to close out the 2020 season, but they are actively seeking a new opponent to fill Saturday's slot, Mohajir said.

After receiving word from Incarnate Word, ASU began calling programs with potential availability and, according to Mohajir, were contacted by at least one school interested in scheduling a short-notice matchup with the Red Wolves for this weekend.

On top of the challenge of a time crunch, ASU is navigating testing protocols and conference rules, among the many rigors of competing and potentially traveling during the pandemic.

The Red Wolves contacted at least one Mid-American Conference program Wednesday, but rules limiting MAC teams from competing outside of the conference proved to be an impenetrable barrier. Mohajir said he expects more clarity today, but he maintained the program's goal is to provide the ASU players and fans with one more game at Centennial Bank Stadium this fall.

"We're trying to get another home game," he said. "That is really the key. Going on the road would become a bit more problematic."

When ASU scheduled its end-of-season meeting with Incarnate Word on Nov. 17, it temporarily solidified itself as one of a select few programs across the country set to complete a 12-game schedule. That possibility still remains if the Red Wolves can find an opponent for Saturday afternoon.

"Hopefully [a year like this] is something we never experience again." Mohajir said.