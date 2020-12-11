1 basketball game canceled, 1 reset

Thursday's University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball game against Arkansas State University was canceled because of pandemic-related issues. The game won't be rescheduled, according to a spokesman.

UAPB's women's basketball game at Louisiana Tech has been moved from Monday to Tuesday. That game in Ruston will now be played at 2 p.m., with a live video stream on the C-USA.tv platform online, according to the spokesman.