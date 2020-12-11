3 North Little Rock school campuses shift to remote learning

North Little Rock High School, the Center of Excellence and North Little Rock Middle School will transition to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday due to the strain put on their resources as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

Remote learning will only apply to the high school, the Center of Excellence and the middle school’s seventh and eight grade campus, superintendent Gregory Pilewski said. The district will monitor data and determine when students can safely return to campus after Dec. 15.

“While we continue to have low number of positive cases in our district we are experiencing a growing number of staff and students identified as close contact, particularly at the Center of Excellence, North Little Rock High School and the North North Little Rock Middle School - Seventh and Eight Grade Campus,” Pilewski said in a written statement. “The resources at these schools are being strained to support high quality face-to-face instruction.”

The high school, the Center of Excellence and the middle school will be open during the remote learning period for families who may elect to send their students to campus in the event there is no childcare at home, a lack of internet access, or a need for specialized services, the release states.

This is the second time this year the Center of Excellence and the high school have been forced to shift to remote learning due to the strain of the pandemic.

The two campuses shifted to remote learning in November and came back for face-to-face education earlier this month.