Accident suspected in shooting of child

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:28 a.m.

A 2-year-old child was shot to death in a suspected accident, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

On Thursday evening, police were investigating the accidental shooting of the child near Falcon Court, the Police Department said in a Twitter post about 5:40 p.m.

Later that evening, police spokesman Mark Edwards confirmed that the toddler died.

Few details about the incident were released late Thursday.

