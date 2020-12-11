Accident suspected in shooting of child

A 2-year-old child was shot to death in a suspected accident, according to the Little Rock Police Department.
On Thursday evening, police were investigating the accidental shooting of the child near Falcon Court, the Police Department said in a Twitter post about 5:40 p.m.
Later that evening, police spokesman Mark Edwards confirmed that the toddler died.
Few details about the incident were released late Thursday.
