Afghan government, Taliban agree Islamic law to guide peace talks

Members of the Taliban's peace negotiation team meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo amid talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Doha, Qatar. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

ISLAMABAD -- Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban have agreed to have Islamic law and teachings guide them in the peace talks underway in Qatar, according to a document obtained Thursday.

The document details a 21-point list of rules and procedures and sheds light on what the private talks actually look like. The warring sides signed the document last week in Doha, Qatar, where the U.S.-brokered talks began in September and where the Taliban have for years maintained a political office.

Soon after their ceremonious start -- the only part that was public -- the talks hit an impasse until last week, when in a breakthrough the two sides agreed on rules and procedures.

The breakthrough was significant, as it meant the sides could soon start to negotiate issues that could end decades of fighting in Afghanistan and determine the country's post-war future -- such as a cease-fire, and what to do with armed Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords allied with the Kabul government. Constitutional changes and the rights of women and minorities are also expected to be on the agenda.

According to Afghans familiar with the talks in Doha, a critical sticking point was whether the deal the U.S. signed with the Taliban in February would be the foundation for the talks. The Afghans spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Taliban were adamant that it be a blueprint, but government negotiators were resistant, as Kabul representatives were not party to the U.S.-Taliban accord. That deal set out the guidelines for the eventual withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from Afghanistan, ending America's longest military engagement.

American troop levels in Afghanistan would be reduced to 2,500 by mid-January, said U.S. Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after President Donald Trump recently decided to accelerate the withdrawal. Milley said the smaller U.S. force would operate from "a couple of larger bases," along with several smaller ones, in order to continue its missions of combating extremist groups like al-Qaida and training and advising Afghan defense forces.

Despite resistance by Afghan government negotiators, the U.S.-Taliban deal made it into the introduction part of the 21-point document on the rules and procedures for the talks, after stating that Islamic law would be the foundation for the negotiations.

"Afghanistan's honor and dignity lies in its Islamic identity and national unity," the document says.

