Another sad young man

Levee (Chadwick Boseman) and the other members of Ma Rainey’s backing band, Toledo (Glynn Turman), Slow Drag (Michael Potts) and Cutler (Colman Domingo) have some time to kill between recording sessions in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

There is a bone-deep-sadness in August Wilson's play "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," compounded in a new film version by the ghostly presence of Chadwick Boseman, who died in August of complications from colon cancer, but frets and struts and hollers here in an electric, eye-magnetizing performance that will have to serve as his last, best work.

Boseman kept his cancer a secret, and we can wonder how that knowledge concentrated his mind on this film. At the very least, knowing what he knew as he was delivering these lines complicates and enriches what is already a remarkable meditation on race, place and artistic integrity.

Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) is a historical figure, an early blues singer with a powerful, moaning voice who served as mentor and model to Bessie Smith. In Wilson's play, she's more a plot device than a lead character, making her entrance late in the first act, after the audience has already discovered something about the dynamic between the members of her band, trombonist Cutler (Colman Domingo), pianist Toledo (Glynn Turman), upright bassist Slow Drag (Michael Potts) and coronet player Levee (Boseman).

The filmmakers -- screenwriter Ruben Santiago-Hudson, director George C. Wolfe and perhaps Denzel Washingon, who initially made the deal to produce films of nine of Wilson's plays -- elect to begin the film in Georgia, with Rainey performing before a crowd of Black folks in the South, a milieu she prefers to the Chicago recording studio she'll soon repair to and the setting of the play and the rest of the movie.

This introduces an audience to Rainey, whose performances combined the earthiness and emotional directness of rural blues with the heightened professionalism of vaudeville and cabaret traditions.

Rainey is where a lot of white people first encountered Black artistic expression -- she allowed white folks a more authentic glimpse at Black culture than that offered by minstrel shows, while affirming true to the experience of her Black audience. Rainey also wrote most of her own material, and as Angela Davis wrote, they were "songs in which women explicitly celebrate their right to conduct themselves as expansively and even as undesirably as men."

She was a harbinger of Elvis Presley and that other Chadwick Boseman character, Jackie Robinson, one of the fissures where Black style began to leach into mainstream American culture.

Wilson might have assumed the audience for his play knew that, but your average moviegoer or Netflix watcher might not. So a scene of Rainey knocking a Black audience dead with a sensual live performance is the right way to introduce her, especially since it also helps to open up what could have been a filmed play. And it gives Davis -- the first Black woman to win a Tony, a prime-time Emmy and an Oscar -- a star turn, one in which she gets to show off her vocal chops (Davis reportedly does some of her own singing in the film, but Branford Marsalis, who composed the score and supervised the music for the film, brought in a ringer to mix with some of her vocals).

Davis is ferocious and regal in the role of a natural aristocrat who understands exactly how much her transactional white agent and record producer value her voice. She means to get full value for her work while raising up her tribe.

She needs her nephew to get a cut of the action, even though he's ill-equipped to handle the task. She needs her band to show up, play their parts and not upstage her. She might be a diva, but she's a practical one -- she knows that her leverage is provisional, that as soon as the business people find a cheaper or less bothersome way to make money, her black bottom will be gone with the wind. But as long as she can sing for her people, she'll be fine.

Levee, on the other hand, has stars in his eyes. He's a composer, he wants his own band, and the recording studio's Studyvant (Jonny Coyne) likes his tunes. Studyvant would prefer to record Levee's arrangement of the song "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," because it's more upbeat and jazzier with a swing-band feel. It has the potential to cross over to white audiences. And it really allows Levee a chance to blow.

Studyvant wants Levee to write more stuff like that. And maybe, when he puts together his own band, he'll record him.

But Ma jealously maintains control of her material. She likes her own slower, bluesy version -- the one with her nephew's spoken intro on it. She won't sing the other one. Levee can get in line, or go.

And Levee knows how to get in line. He knows how to smile in the face of his oppressor and bide his time. If you've seen the play, you will remember the backstory he spools out in one of two long and harrowing, heartbreaking monologues. If you haven't, we won't spoil them here.

A romantic triangle almost develops between Ma and Levee and Ma's paramour Dussie Mae (Taylour Paige), but in context, it becomes a triflin' thing, between the triflin' Levee and the opportunistic (if not actively gold-digging) Dussie. You get the feeling Ma could dismiss either or both of them without feeling much if her eyes and voice didn't convey so much feeling.

Levee is not so different from a lot of young men in a hurry, with his flashy new shoes and shiny horn. He understands that what separates him from the middle-aged men who make up Ma's sidemen -- in real life they were her Georgia Jazz Band; Fletcher Henderson played piano and her coronet players included Louis Armstrong and Howard Scott -- is not really talent but resignation.

Throughout the film Levee keeps trying to open a mysterious door that he swears wasn't in the band room the last time they were there. The others laugh at him, but he keeps on trying the handle. When he finally busts through it in the third act, he finds it leads nowhere. It's just a small bricked closet, open to the sky.

There is an inherent staginess to the production, and screenwriter Santiago-Hudson and director Wolfe are right not to overly movie-ize their production. There is music in the way the supporting voices blend and harmonize, a pleasant friction as these fine actors settle into this rich material.

Boseman is remarkable, and Domingo, Turman and Potts track and weigh his every word. There's no sense that they're waiting to deliver their next line, their alarm, their bemusement and their pity seem real.

As real as our own.

August Wilson always insisted he was not a political playwright, though he allowed that everything is by necessity political. "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" is fiction, and Levee is, so far as I can tell, not based on any historical personage. He's just another shattered lost soul -- another sad young man.

More News ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ 89 Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Jeremy Shamos, Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Dusan Brown Director: George C. Wolfe Rating: R, for language, some sexual content and brief violence Running time: 1 hour, 34 minutes Playing theatrically