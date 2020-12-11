Baylor gets back to winning ways

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- DiJonai Carrington hit her back hard on the floor coming down with a third-quarter rebound, then got up and almost immediately hit a three-pointer from the corner.

Carrington scored 14 of her 19 points in the decisive period and No. 7 Baylor pulled away for a 65-45 victory over West Virginia in their Big 12 opener Thursday night.

The Lady Bears (3-1) bounced back from an 83-78 loss at No. 13 Arkansas on Sunday.

Carrington has emerged as Baylor's leading scorer after being limited to five games a year ago due to a knee injury. The graduate transfer from Stanford was awarded a medical hardship to play this season.

After scoring 15 points combined in the first two games, Carrington had 24 in the loss at Arkansas and went 6 of 13 from the floor against the Mountaineers.

"She's getting comfortable," Baylor guard Moon Ursin said. "We're figuring out her strengths and she's figuring out her own strengths."

Carrington scored five points and NaLyssa Smith had four during an 11-2 run to open the third quarter as Baylor broke out of a halftime tie to build a 39-30 lead.

Carrington later scored nine consecutive points for Baylor, including back-to-back three-pointers, and DiDi Richards followed with a jumper to put the Lady Bears ahead 52-34 with 2:12 left in the quarter.

West Virginia (4-1) got no closer than 13 the rest of the game.

"We just played our brand of basketball in the second half," Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey said.

Baylor didn't start off so well, committing 11 first-half turnovers. The Mountaineers were able to pull even by halftime with Carrington, Ursin and Smith out with early foul trouble.

NO. 6 ARIZONA 65,

ARIZONA STATE 37

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Aari McDonald had 22 points and made five three-pointers and No. 6 Arizona quickly turned its rivalry game against Arizona State into a rout.

The Wildcats (4-0, 3-0 Pac-12) had to eke out a win over Southern California on Sunday, but were control from the start against Arizona State (4-2, 1-2).

McDonald hit 5 of 11 three-pointers, had 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

NO. 17 NORTHWESTERN 93,

EASTERN ILLINOIS 57

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Veronica Burton scored 21 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 18 and No. 17 Northwestern opened its season with a rout.

Burton, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, was 8-of-12 shooting from the floor and had 6 assists and 5 steals for Northwestern (1-0).

Sydney Wood had 14 points for the Wildcats (2-3).

NO. 18 OHIO STATE 104,

MIAMI (OHIO) 65

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Dorka Juhasz had a career-high tying 27 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 18 Ohio State beat Miami (Ohio).

Ohio State (4-0) finished with at least five players with 10 or more points for the third game in a row. Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each scored 13 points, Kateri Poole and Madison Greene had 12 apiece and Rebeka Mikulasikova 10.

NO. 20 SYRACUSE 69,

MIAMI 58

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Kamilla Cardoso and Tiana Mangakahia scored 14 points apiece and No. 20 Syracuse beat Miami in an Atlantic Coast Conference season opener.

Syracuse (4-0) won at Watsco Center for the first time since Feb. 1, 2016.

Destiny Harden scored 11 points to lead Miami (3-1).

KANSAS STATE 62,

NO. 22 S. DAKOTA STATE 53

MANHATTAN, Kan. -- Ayoka Lee had 18 points and nine rebounds and Kansas State took control early against South Dakota State.

Kansas State (3-2) had a 12-1 run to take a 20-7 lead after the first quarter.

Myah Selland led the Jackrabbits (3-1) with 15 points.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 24 SAN DIEGO STATE 80,

NO. 23 ARIZONA STATE 68

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Jordan Schakel scored 25 points, Nathan Mensah had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and No. 24 San Diego State dominated inside to beat No. 23 Arizona State.

The Sun Devils (3-2) got volume-scoring guard Alonzo Verge Jr. back after he missed two games due to covid-19 contact tracing but were without forward Marcus Bagley due to a lower left leg injury suffered Saturday against Cal.

San Diego State (5-0) already had a size advantage inside, and Bagley's absence turned it into an even bigger strength.