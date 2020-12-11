City shifts $7.7M of police funds in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minneapolis City Council, which tried and failed to dismantle the Police Department in the wake of George Floyd's death, voted early Thursday to shift nearly $8 million from next year's police budget to other city services as part of an effort to "transform" public safety in the city.

The contentious plan was approved unanimously as part of the city's 2021 budget.

Mayor Jacob Frey had earlier threatened a veto to the budget, calling the police cuts "irresponsible" as the city confronts an unprecedented wave of violence and scores of police officer departures since Floyd's death that have left the department struggling to respond to emergencies.

But in a statement early Thursday, Frey praised the council for removing language that would have permanently shrunk the size of the force by about 130 officers in what he described as a "defining moment for our city."

Council members who supported the "Safety for All" plan argued the city could no longer tolerate what they described as a broken system of policing and a department that has been resistant to change.

"Believe me, this is not an easy vote to take, but I believe it is right," said Andrea Jenkins, a council member who represents an area of South Minneapolis adjacent to the street corner where Floyd was killed.

The vote came after days of contentious public hearings and debate among council members, who have openly struggled to balance concern about historically high crime across Minneapolis against public calls to change a police department that has long been accused of racism and excessive force.

The budget fight unfolded six months after Floyd's death, which sparked worldwide protests and a national reckoning on issues of race, social justice and policing.

The 46-year-old Black man died after being handcuffed and restrained face down on a South Minneapolis street by police responding to a 911 call about a counterfeit $20 bill that had been passed at a local convenience store. After a struggle, then-officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes as the man repeatedly complained of struggling to breathe.

Chauvin, who was with the department for 19 years, has been charged with murder, and three other officers at the scene -- J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas K. Lane and Tou Thao -- have been charged with aiding and abetting. All four were fired from the Police Department and are scheduled to go on trial in March.

In June, days after Floyd's killing, a majority of the City Council promised to defund and dismantle the department and replace it with a new agency focused on a mix of public safety and violence prevention. But some elected leaders have backed off those promises in recent months.

"If we're considering taking everything out of [the Minneapolis Police Department] that's not an officer with a gun, I don't believe in that," Alondra Cano, a council member whose district includes the South Minneapolis intersection where Floyd was killed, said during a hearing Monday.

Frey had proposed a $179 million police budget for 2021, a cut of approximately $14 million from the approved 2020 budget because of declining city revenue related to the coronavirus pandemic. But under the budget approved Thursday, the council would divert $7.7 million from law enforcement to fund alternatives to policing, including mental health crisis teams and additional staff members in the city's office of violence prevention.

About $5 million of that money came from cuts to a budget for police overtime -- a move that Police Chief Medaria Arradondo had strongly discouraged, calling overtime a "necessity" for the department as it copes with staffing shortages and prepares for the trial of the four former police officers charged in Floyd's death.

The department had been funded for about 880 officers in 2020.