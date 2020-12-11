Marriage Licenses

Ashley Hardin, 25, and Charles Vint, 71, both of Little Rock.

Matthew Christie, 29, and Sharmila McBatra, 27, both of Little Rock.

Lauren Morehart, 30, and Jonathan Levi, 27, both of Mabelvale.

Randal Jordan, 28, of Little Rock and Satorie Boyd, 31, of North Little Rock.

Allison Graf, 23, and Ryan Kleypas, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

20-3789. Barry Childress v. Jasmine Reed.

20-3791. Natalie Williams v. Lelon Williams.

20-3795. Tiffany Armstrong-Moore v. Derrick Moore.

20-3796. Sara Tasneem v. Manasir Fasih.

20-3797. Crystal Braun v. Robert Braun.

20-3798. Theodis Thompson Jr. v. Rena Thompson.

20-3799. Patricia Flowers v. Joseph Flowers.

20-3801. Shameka Yancy v. Danny Acker.

GRANTED

18-789. Abrianna Richardson v. Christopher Richardson.

20-41. Kimberly Templeton v. Jerome Templeton.

20-2476. Deborah Blackmon-Rivers v. Alex Rivers Jr.

20-3186. David Gill v. Arlene Gill.

20-3207. Brenda Baioni v. Thomas Baioni.