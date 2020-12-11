Death sentence tossed over unborn-child factor

A gavel and the scales of justice are shown in this photo.

A Cleveland County man sentenced to death for bludgeoning a woman he believed to be pregnant with his child had his death sentence overturned Thursday by the Arkansas Supreme Court, which said the death of the fetus had been wrongly used to justify the ultimate penalty.

The 5-2 decision will send Brad Hunter Smith, the convicted killer of 21-year-old Cherrish Allbright, back to court for a new sentencing, though his conviction remains intact.

Smith, now 25, killed Allbright in December 2015 after being told that she was pregnant with his child, according to court records.

Allbright was lured to a field near Rison by another friend under the pretense of smoking marijuana, but once there, Smith jumped out from behind a tree, shot her in the back using a crossbow and then killed her with a baseball bat, according to court records. He buried her body in a shallow grave.

At his trial, prosecutors pointed to the death of another person -- Allbright's unborn child -- as well as the "cruel or depraved manner" of her murder as aggravating circumstances to warrant the death penalty.

The high court's majority, in an opinion written by Justice Courtney Hudson, determined that while legislators have written laws to allow homicide charges to be brought for the death of unborn children, the law related to aggravating circumstances does not include a similar definition of a "person."

Although the aggravating circumstance relating to the manner of Allbright's death still applied, Hudson said that was not sufficient to affirm the jury's decision to sentence Smith to death.

"We cannot read the jury's mind, and the lack of specificity as to the weight it gave to each aggravating factor is sufficient to undermine our confidence in the outcome of the sentencing," Hudson wrote.

Hudson's opinion was joined by Chief Justice Dan Kemp as well as Justices Karen Baker and Josephine Hart. Special Justice Darren O'Quinn, filling in for the recused Justice Robin Wynne, concurred with the majority's opinion.

Justice Rhonda Wood wrote a dissent calling the majority opinion a "strained application" of the law. Her dissent was joined by Justice Shawn Womack.

Smith's conviction and death sentence were upheld on direct appeal to the Supreme Court in 2018. Womack, writing for the majority in that case, said Smith could not raise the issue of the law's definition of "person" on appeal because his attorneys had abandoned that argument at trial.

Smith filed a new appeal last year, this time arguing that he was denied effective counsel at trial when his attorneys chose to drop the argument.

William Luppen, Smith's attorney in his latest appeal, faulted the trial attorneys for abandoning their argument against the prosecution using the death of the unborn child as an aggravating circumstance.

Luppen also wrote in court briefs that Smith's attorneys did not do enough to argue that Smith's lack of a criminal history should be considered a mitigating factor at his sentencing.

"If [Smith's] attorneys had persevered in their argument ... there would have been one less aggravating circumstance for the jury to consider and one more mitigating circumstance to persuade them not to impose a death sentence," Luppen wrote. "There would have then been a reasonable probability that the outcome of the sentencing phase would have been different because the jury would have found the aggravators did not outweigh the mitigators and would have chosen life in prison instead of death."

The court's majority agreed with Luppen's interpretation of the laws governing aggravating circumstances, and found that Smith's original attorneys had erred by dropping the argument.

"The question presented to this court is not whether Smith committed a particularly heinous crime or whether he deserves death for his transgressions," Hudson wrote. "Rather, the question we must answer is whether the General Assembly properly provided for the 'unborn child' definition of 'person' to be applied when an aggravating factor in capital-murder sentencing is being considered. The answer is no."

Luppen did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Jeffrey Rogers, the prosecuting attorney for the 13th Judicial District covering Cleveland County, was out of the office Thursday, an aide said, and unavailable for comment. The court's decision remanded the case back to the district for a new sentencing hearing.

Smith remains incarcerated at the Varner Supermax prison in Lincoln County, home to Arkansas' death row. In addition to his death sentence, Smith is serving a 30-year sentence for kidnapping and abuse of a corpse in relation to Allbright's death.