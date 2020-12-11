Dueling QBs working for Bruins

Pulaski Academy quarterbacks Nolen Bruffert (shown, middle) and Charlie Fiser have flourished for the Bruins this season, even though Coach Kevin Kelley said he originally wanted to pick a starter after three games. “I didn’t have the summer to evaluate them. After three games, both of them were doing some good things and doing some things we needed to work on. I couldn’t pick. They both answered the bell every time we needed them to do it,” Kelley said. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Justin Cunningham)

Pulaski Academy has won eight state championships since 2003.

The Bruins' attempt at a ninth state title Saturday against Little Rock Christian in the Class 5A state championship game will be with two quarterbacks -- senior Nolen Bruffett and junior Charlie Fiser.

It's a situation Pulaski Academy Coach Kevin Kelley said was brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

With no 7-on-7 events or team camps during the summer, Kelley wanted to be fair with his quarterback situation, which featured two players that had one start between them. (Bruffett started for an injured Braden Bratcher at Shreveport Evangel Christian last September, while Fiser backed him up.)

"When two kids compete against each other for the same spot, it's really weird because you can feel the intensity," Kelley said. "They were legitimately pulling for each other. Best man wins.

"I wanted to pick after three games. I didn't have the summer to evaluate them. After three games, both of them were doing some good things and doing some things we needed to work on. I couldn't pick.

"They both answered the bell every time we needed them to do it."

The Bruins are 12-0 with victories over 2019 Class 4A state champion Joe T. Robinson, rival Little Rock Christian, and out-of-state opponents Life Christian Academy (Va.), Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood and Tyler (Texas) Legacy.

Bruffett and Fiser accepted Kelley's decision and have flourished, saying they both wanted to be ready to play.

"As a senior, we didn't really know if we were going to have a season or not," Bruffett said. "Now that we're in December and having the championship, it feels great. There's a lot of cameras and a lot of everything. But we're just really happy to be here."

Said Fiser: "The offseason was different for sure with the pandemic. That makes it tough. But we liked the challenge. We faced it all year and we'll continue to do so."

Through 12 games, Fiser is 200-of-302 passing for 2,570 yards with 36 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Bruffett has completed 126 of 197 passes for 1,784 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

"They've done a good job, considering the circumstances," Kelley said.

Both quarterbacks were solid for the Bruins in their 52-14 semifinal victory over Wynne last Friday.

The two signal-callers combined for five passing touchdowns, with Fiser throwing three of them. Fiser passed for 203 yards and Bruffett threw for 158.

"This offense is the best in the country," Bruffett said. "It's a great scheme. It's really fun. There's a lot of pressure that comes with it. But it's fun to go out there and run the offense."

Bruffett and Fiser have known each other for four years, but they've said they've fed off each other during the offseason and in the regular season.

"We're learning from each other's mistakes and we're competing together," Fiser said. "It helps us elevate our game. It's helped us throughout the year."

The Bruins get Little Rock Christian for a third consecutive season in the Class 5A state championship game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

When the Bruins routed Little Rock Christian 60-28 on Oct. 23, Bruffett threw for four touchdown passes and Fiser had two scoring tosses.

Beating the Warriors again is a goal for Bruffett and Fiser. But they want to leave their mark on a quarterback legacy that includes the likes of Bratcher, Layne Hatcher, Will Hefley, Fredi Knighten, Spencer Keith, Stefan Loucks and Adam Thrash.

"This program and team have given me so much opportunity and joy throughout the years," Bruffett said. "I feel like the only way to pay it back is to take home another state championship."

For Kelley, it's been an unusual year on and off the field. However, he wouldn't have it any other way with the Bruins in 2020 as they're back in the state championship game.

"It surprised me that it went this way [with the quarterback situation] and it is awesome," Kelley said.

More News At a glance LR CHRISTIAN VS. PULASKI ACADEMY WHAT Class 5A state championship WHEN 12:10 p.m. Saturday WHERE War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock TV Arkansas PBS RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock RECORDS Little Rock Christian 9-2; Pulaski Academy 12-0 COACHES Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu; Pulaski Academy: Kevin Kelley