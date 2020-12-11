European Central Bank looses stimulus with $600B bond buy

Construction cranes are illuminated by Christmas fairy lights, in the evening light on a construction site near the European Central Bank (ECB) building in Frankfurt, Germany Thursday Nov. 26, 2020. (Arne Dedert/dpa via AP)

FRANKFURT, Germany -- The European Central Bank unleashed another $600 billion wave of stimulus as a winter surge in covid-19 infections shuts down large parts of the economy and wipes out pre-Christmas sales revenue ahead of the region's most important holiday.

The 25-member governing council decided Thursday to increase its bond purchase stimulus by $600 billion, to $2.2 trillion. It will extend the duration of the program until at least March 2022 instead of the current earliest end date of mid-2021. It also expanded its offerings of ultra-cheap loans to banks.

The bond purchases help keep credit affordable and available across the economy for consumers, businesses and governments. That is critically important to help businesses survive until the pandemic eases, and to support governments that are borrowing heavily to pay for aid to businesses and workers.

Central bank President Christine Lagarde said that activity in services businesses was being "severely curbed" by the recent rise in covid-19 cases, and that recent economic data "suggest a more pronounced near-term impact of the pandemic on the economy and a more protracted weakness in inflation than previously envisaged."

The bank's goal is to raise inflation, which was an annual minus 0.3% in November, toward its target of just below 2%, the level considered best for the economy.

Lagarde says policymakers must keep support coming for businesses so that viable firms don't go under before vaccines can help usher in a lasting recovery. Vaccinations are expected to begin in most of Europe early next year but it will take months to inoculate large numbers of people and limit the potential spread of the virus.

"One of the reasons we are acting in that respect now is precisely to avoid that potential risk and to take those companies, those corporates, those entrepreneurs, those households to the other side of the pandemic," she said.

The central bank is acting as new infections hover around record highs in Germany, the eurozone's biggest economy, and as regional governments weigh new restrictions such as shutting schools or shops carrying nonessential goods.

The winter resurgence of the virus after an earlier peak in the spring means the eurozone economy will likely shrink in the last three months of the year after a strong rebound in the third quarter, when output jumped by 12.7%.

The European Central Bank did not change interest rate benchmarks, which are already at record lows.