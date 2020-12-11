Fordyce aims for title repeat

Fordyce Redbugs take the field at War Memorial Stadium during a Wednesday scrimmage in preparation for AA Championship game with Des Arc Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. (Special to The Commercial/Richard Ledbetter)

The sun shone brightly from a cloudless December sky over Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium mid-week before the Class AA football finals.

Following an undefeated regular season, the Fordyce Redbugs were in town for a scrimmage on the gridiron where they'll meet the Des Arc Eagles at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to defend their title in pursuing the 2020 AA Championship.

Fordyce defeated the Junction City Dragons on the same field Dec. 14, 2019, to take their first title since 1990.

Fresh back from an extended covid quarantine, Fordyce High School Principal Chase McCollum was on the sideline observing the practice session.

"With a proud 116-year-old tradition, anyone will tell you, Friday nights in Fordyce are all about football," he said. "Anyone who can't attend the games in person are following the play by play on local radio."

"We feel like the upcoming game may be somewhat forgone. The real battle for the championship was played last week against Gurdon. That was the biggest challenge of our season so far," McCollum said.

The Redbugs edged the Go-Devils 27-24 on Dec. 4.

"Des Arc is the rated underdog in this upcoming contest. We're a much-improved team over last year. We've continued to build our game throughout the year. Our line is impressive on both sides of the ball. We're pretty salty up front," McCollum said. "We hope everyone comes out to support the Bugs."

Tim Rogers began coaching with Fordyce in 1985. Unusual for this business, he has loved the town and the town loved him well enough to spend his entire 35-year career with the Redbugs.

"We're just glad to get to play," Rogers said after the team's Little Rock workout. "At the beginning of the year we didn't know if we'd even have a season. I'm so proud of our boys to get to the playoffs and now the finals two years in a row. It's just uplifting for our town bringing folks together behind the Bugs."

Comparing this season's experience to last year, Rogers said, "There were so many things we had to worry about in 2020 that we've never had to consider before. But everything else has been thrilling.

"Last year may have been a little more exciting not having been to the big game for so long and not knowing if we could get there. This year we had to push because we were expected to return. Some of last year's team were satisfied with one ring and didn't come back out this season. But our seniors really wanted to prove themselves and want that second title under their belts.

"All in all, enthusiasm has been good but with everything that's going on with covid, it's been more difficult to keep the fire going. We just need to tough it out a couple more days to get there."

Before loading the bus to head back to Fordyce, Rogers added, "I hope everyone who wants to can get a ticket with the social distancing protocol."

Those unable to attend, may follow all high school finals live on AR PBS Sports television.