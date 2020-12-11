FRIDAY, Dec. 11: Five things to know about covid-19 in Arkansas

As our state deals with the spread of covid-19 in the midst of a global outbreak, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette will publish five things you need to know each week. You can read our full coverage at arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/. Coronavirus coverage pertaining to crucial public health information will be available for all readers.

Here are this week's five important things to know about the coronavirus.

• Arkansas has 178,854 confirmed and probable cases of covid-19 since the pandemic began, according to data posted Dec. 11. State health officials also have reported 2,820 covid-19 deaths and 156,286 recoveries.

• Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Dec. 3 announced shortened quarantine guidelines for people who have no symptoms but have close contact with people infected with covid-19. The new guidelines say these asymptomatic people can leave quarantine after seven days if they get tested at least five days after contact, receive a negative test result and don’t show covid-19 symptoms. For those who don’t get a test and never show symptoms, quarantine can end after 10 days. Fourteen days of quarantine is still the safest, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

• Hutchinson announced Dec. 7 that he will deliver a State of Arkansas address about the pandemic at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. The address took place after publication deadlines for this Five Things To Know article. Hutchinson also travelled the state this week to meet with community leaders to focus attention on and develop local action plans to fight the virus surge. Meeting attendance was allowed by invitation only, and the gatherings were closed to news media members.

• Hutchinson said Dec. 8 that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved his request to use 10 beds at the John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock to care for coronavirus patients.

• In its latest report to the state, the White House coronavirus task force labeled Arkansas as being in the "red zone" for both its new cases per capita last week and the percentage of positive tests. On Dec. 7, the state also announced 53 deaths from covid-19, a new record.