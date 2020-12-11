Georgia pledge playing big on both sides of ball

University of Arkansas safety commitment Jayden Johnson and Cedartown High School defeated North Oconee 56-0 last week to advance to the Class AAAA quarterfinals in Georgia.

North Oconee came into the game averaging 39.2 points in the last seven games while being led by Clemson commitment and ESPN 4-star standout Bubba Chandler at quarterback.

Johnson, 6-2, 205 pounds, rushed 6 times for 145 yards, including a 71-yard touchdown and had a tackle and a pass breakup to help the Bulldogs improve to 8-2. It also marked the first time that Cedartown has advanced to the quarterfinals since 2002.

"He was big on both sides of the ball, really," Cedartown Coach Jamie Abrams said. "He had a limited amount of carries since we're in a three-back offense, and we actually route more than three in, and he popped a couple of long runs, and he also did a really good job in the secondary against a team that had been scoring a lot of points."

For the season, Johnson has 18 tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovered fumble. He's rushed 54 times for 492 yards and 6 touchdowns and has 17 catches for 336 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Johnson was recruited by Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom and cornerbacks coach Sam Carter.

Johnson's running skills are enticing but probably not enough to see him play running back on the next level.

"I mean he could, but I just think his frame isn't quite what a lot of people would be looking for [in] a running back," Abrams said. "He's more in that DB-receiver range, but he is a big strong kid. He probably doesn't carry as much weight as a lot of the SEC backs."

His play-making ability is one reason for Cedartown's success on the field. In a 52-21 victory over Pickens, Johnson stripped the running back around midfield and ran the ball inside the 10-yard line to set up a score.

"One play he made in our first region game where's he's in on the tackle and just took the football from the back, and that was in a critical situation for us and the game was kind of back and forth," Abrams said. "He's made a ton of plays. It put us in a good situation offensively."

Johnson, who has also returned 7 kickoffs for 128 yards, will graduate in December and enroll at Arkansas in January while still just 17 years old.

"I say he's still come a long ways since I've been here," Abrams said. "I've seen growth and he's a young kid, too. He just turned 17, so he'll turn 18 during football season next year, so I think his best days are still ahead of him as a football player."

Abrams said Johnson, an ESPN 3-star prospect, is a low-key leader for the team.

"The kids do gravitate towards him he's a not a very loud guy," Abrams said. "He's kind of laid-back and quiet. He doesn't make a whole bunch of noise."

