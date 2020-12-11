Governor's virus campaign stops in Craighead County

JONESBORO -- With Arkansas in the midst of a surge in covid-19 cases and with Christmas fast approaching, Gov. Asa Hutchinson continued his multiday tour of the state Thursday, enlisting local officials to help fight the pandemic.

After an hourlong meeting with officials in Jonesboro, Hutchinson said he was concerned with Christmas coming in two weeks that the holidays would worsen the situation.

"It's a great challenge as we go into the holidays because the holidays are about getting together and it's the small gatherings that is increasing the spread," Hutchinson said. "I thought we did fairly well over Thanksgiving, but yet the fact is we have an increase in cases after Thanksgiving."

It was the third meeting Hutchinson held this week asking local leaders to find ways to encourage the public to wear masks and avoid large gatherings and to take the vaccine when it becomes available.

In October, Craighead County was one of five counties in northeast Arkansas that the White House Coronavirus Task Force categorized in the "red zone." Marvin Day, the county judge, said some people aren't wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines recommended by public health experts.

"There are just a lot of folks who aren't wearing masks and I just honestly don't know what it's going to take to change that," Day said.

The judge said he had to isolate after his two sons tested positive for coronavirus, and there also has been outbreak among county staff.

Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said six employees in his department are out after coming in contact with people who tested positive.

"For a department my size, six employees out is getting to be a crucial number," Boyd said. "It means more overtime for officers to cover those shifts."

On Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 934 actives cases of covid-19 in Craighead County, with a total of 8,137 since the start of the pandemic. So far, 95 people have died in the county, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Hutchinson has put some limits on businesses, namely requiring those that serve alcohol to close at 11 p.m., and he also told law enforcement officials at Thursday's meeting to spend more time reminding businesses about the mask mandate.

Boyd said his deputies have been educating business owners about the executive order on masks but has not directed them to write citations for those not in compliance.

Hutchinson said hospital capacity is one of his main concerns, with hospital officials telling him in the meeting that they were low on staff. Responding to critics both arguing for more restrictions and fewer restrictions on businesses, Hutchinson said his goal is to maintain hospital capacity and to keep businesses in Arkansas open.

"Every decision I make is probably unpopular, but I have to make those decisions for the good of the public health," Hutchinson said.

The governor's meetings this week have been closed to the public and the press. Hutchinson spoke with reporters afterwards Thursday, saying his "strategy session" needed to remain private to "have an open dialogue."

"For example, I've got my winter covid task force that I meet with regularly," Hutchinson said. "Those are not public meetings, those are ways that I get good counsel as governor to help me to know the decisions that should be made and how they impact a community."

Protesters outside the meeting said they didn't understand why the governor would meet with local officials in private. One protester held a sign that said "Community meeting without the community," alluding to a news release from the governor's office that dubbed the slate of gatherings as "community meetings."

"The public needs to be able to make comments to our governor," said Iris Stevens, coordinator for the Northeast Arkansas Tea Party, who helped organize the protest.

About 30 protesters gathered outside the Hilton Hotel on Arkansas State University's campus, demanding an end of the governor's restrictions and for him to call the Legislature into session.

"You don't get a lot of people at protests like this for the most part unless you tell them they're fixing to cut off their paycheck," Stevens said. "A lot of people work, a lot of people are uncomfortable doing this kind of thing."

State Rep. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, said he spoke up for businesses that are hurting during the pandemic. He has called for the Legislature to weigh in by joining a lawsuit with other lawmakers hoping to get the courts to overturn the governor's declaration of a public health emergency.

A Pulaski County judge dismissed the suit in October, but the plaintiffs have filed plans to appeal.

While Sullivan said he agrees with some of the governor's public health orders, he thinks the press, social media and others have emphasized an unnecessary fear of the coronavirus.

"Covid is serious and people need to be careful and prayerful, but they don't need to be fearful,' Sullivan said.