High school roundups

ROUNDUPS

BOYS

DUMAS 68, WHITE HALL 43 B.J. Johnson scored 12 points while Mike Reddick has 11 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists as Dumas (2-0) blew past White Hall. Kylin James had 11 points and six rebounds and Tamarja Parker finished with 11 points and five boards for the Bobcats. Daylen Davis also had nine points for Dumas.

IZARD COUNTY 48, MAMMOTH SPRING 40 Caleb Faulkner pumped in 19 points as Izard County (9-0) pulled away in the final quarter to remain unbeaten. Aidan Burns had 11 points and Cole Young finished with 10 points for Mammoth Spring (9-4).

LAKE HAMILTON 73, NEVADA 66 Zac Pennington's 25 points helped Lake Hamilton (3-2) put an end to a two-game losing streak. Cade Robinson added 18 points for the Wolves.

MOUNTAINBURG 69, OZARK CATHOLIC 50 Ethan Gregory and Waylon Cluck had 17 points each for Mountainburg (7-2), which won for the fifth time in its past six games. Zach Jones scored 11 points and Jodin Davidson tallied 10 points for the Dragons.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 57, MOUNTAIN HOME 44 Miles Rolfe had 14 points as Har-Ber (4-1) survived a stiff test. Jermaine Tilford scored 11 points and Aaron Oliger chipped in with 10 points for the Wildcats.

WONDERVIEW 69, NEMO VISTA 59 Caleb Squires scored 27 points as Wonderview (6-4) picked up its fourth victory in a row. Sam Reynolds added 25 points for the Daredevils.

GIRLS

CONWAY 68, WEST MEMPHIS 44 Chloe Clardy churned out 30 points as Conway (7-2) went on the road to capture its fifth consecutive victory.

HARRISBURG 56, PIGGOTT 48 Lillian Betts turned in a team-high 19 points as Harrisburg (1-4) outscored Piggott 23-9 in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory. Kaylee Edwards had 21 points for Piggott (1-4).

LONOKE 58, DEWITT 57 Graison King scored 18 points as Lonoke (4-4) evened its record. Tyesha James had 17 points, Carley Bryant totaled 11 points and Kaleigh Thompson finished with 10 points for the Lady Rabbits.

MAMMOTH SPRING 49, IZARD COUNTY 47 Shelby VanGinhoven's 15 points helped Mammoth Spring (4-4) win for the second time in three days. Sara Crowe scored 13 points and Megyn Upton had 12 points for the Lady Bears.

ROGERS 63, GRAVETTE 49 Camiran Brockhoff scored 18 points in a victory for Rogers. Taylor Treadwell had 12 points and Aubrey Treadwell followed with 10 points for the Lady Mounties (5-2). Shylee Morrison finished with 14 points and Lizzy Ellis had 12 points for Gravette (5-2). Kaylan Chilton ended with nine points for the Lady Lions.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 53, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 49, OT Olivia Allen had 17 points to pace four players in double figures for Southside Batesville (5-2) in its overtime victory. Brett Gardner scored 15 points, Callie Robbins added 11 points and Kamie Jenkins finished with 10 points for the Lady Southerners.

WONDERVIEW 53, NEMO VISTA 42 Riley Gottsponer led Wonderview (6-2) with 22 points in a victory over its rivals. Audrey Beck powered in 13 points for the Lady Daredevils.

THURSDAY’S SCORES

BOYS

Dumas 68, White Hall 43

Izard County 48, Mammoth Spring 40

Lead Hill 54, Cotter 50

Little Rock Catholic 46, Benton 39

Mountainburg 69, Ozark Catholic 50

NW Ark. Classical Acadey 49, St. Paul 38

Rogers Heritage 68, Harrison 60

Springdale Har-Ber 57, Mountain Home 44

Southside Batesville 67, Cave City 48

Star City 69, Parkers Chapel 44

Vilonia 52, Hot Springs 49

Wonderview 69, Nemo Vista 59

GIRLS

Benton HG 53, Cutter-Morning Star 29

Conway 68, West Memphis 44

Cotter 62, Lead Hill 34

Glen Rose 49, Gurdon 26

Harrisburg 56, Piggott 48

Harrison 46, Rogers Heritage 38

Hoxie 39, Manila 33

Jonesboro 44, Benton 25

Lonoke 58, DeWitt 57

Mammoth Spring 49, Izard County 47

Mount Vernon-Enola 52, Sacred Heart 36

Rector 40, Riverside 26

Rogers 63, Gravette 49

Southside Batesville 53, LR Central 49, OT

St. Paul 69, NW Ark. Classical Academy 12

Tuckerman 61, Wynne 30

Valley Springs 52, Rural Special 38

Vilonia 70, Hot Springs 40

Wonderview 53, Nemo Vista 42

HIGH SCHOOL

BASKETBALL COACHES

You can email scores and game reports to ericktaylor@adgnewsroom.com and sports@arkansasonline or tweet them using the hashtag #arpreps.

Those scores and game reports can also be sent on Twitter using the handle @ETTaylor79.