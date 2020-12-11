Hot Springs man jailed in shooting

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs teenager accused of shooting a 16-year-old boy in the head last week, critically injuring him, was arrested Saturday on felony charges, court documents show.

Authorities said Dyonsae Merraye Famous, 18, was taken into custody at the Hot Springs Police Department shortly before 11 a.m. and charged with first-degree unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, punishable by up to life in prison, and first-degree battery, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

According to an earlier news release from police, officers responded Dec. 3 to a shooting call in the 300 block of Potter Street about 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the officers were told the victim had been taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

Detectives went to the hospital and met the victim, who had a gunshot wound in his head, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim was alert and able to tell detective Mark Fallis that he was standing outside a residence at 302 Potter St., helping his mother get dinner out of the car.

The teen told police that he saw a car driving in the street with its headlights off. As the car passed, he saw the driver, whom he recognized as Famous, point a gun at him and shoot, the affidavit states.

A witness, who was also standing outside the residence, told police that she saw a car, driven by Famous, "riding by slowly," authorities said. She said she had seen Famous passing through the area previously and knew him "to have an issue" with the 16-year-old, the affidavit says.