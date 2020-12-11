Migrants close to the Guatemala border rest beside the road Thursday on their way north. (AP/Delmer Martinez)

Hundreds of Hondurans set out for U.S.

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras -- Hundreds of Hondurans, many devastated by recent hurricanes, were setting out on a trek toward the United States on Thursday, a week after the country's president visited Washington and warned of possible food shortages as a result of the storms.

Roughly 600 men, women and children gathered Wednesday night in the northern city of San Pedro Sula and began walking along a dark highway toward the border with Guatemala.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez last week traveled to the U.S. to seek help from the Trump administration, warning that his country is on the brink of food shortages as a result of the back-to-back hurricanes that triggered widespread crop loss, paralyzed the economy and drove tens of thousands of people into shelters.

According to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, more than 4.3 million Central Americans, including 3 million Hondurans, were affected by Hurricane Eta alone. Those numbers only rose when Iota, another Category 4 storm, hit the region.

It's unclear how far the caravan will get. In October, security forces in neighboring Guatemala turned back another large group of Hondurans who tried to leave their country.

U.N. food agency receives Nobel Prize

ROME -- Calling food the "pathway to peace," the head of the U.N. World Food Program on Thursday accepted the Nobel Peace Prize at the agency's headquarters in Rome, instead of in Oslo, Norway, in a break with pomp-filled tradition amid the covid-19 pandemic.

World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley received the medal, which had been sent in a diplomatic pouch to Rome. He said the prize acknowledges "our work of using food to combat hunger, to mitigate against destabilization of nations" and create stability and peace.

Before Beasley received the medal and diploma from a gloved presenter, there were brief words from the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee: "We are together, despite the distance forced upon us by the pandemic," Berit Reiss-Andersen said from Oslo.

Beasley said the prize is "more than a thank-you. It is a call to action."

"Because of so many wars, climate change, the widespread use of hunger as a political and military weapon, and a global health pandemic that makes all of that exponentially worse -- 270 million people are marching toward starvation," the World Food Program chief said.

Of those people, he said, "30 million depend on us 100% for survival."

This year, 12 Nobel laureates were named across the six categories. All but the Peace Prize had been awarded over the past days at low-key ceremonies across Europe and the United States where the winners live.

Germany ends case against Nazi guard

BERLIN -- German prosecutors have shelved their investigation into a former Nazi concentration camp guard living in the United States for lack of evidence, authorities said Thursday.

Friedrich Karl Berger, 95, still faces possible deportation after being ordered expelled by a Memphis court in February. It was not clear when that might take place.

Berger has admitted serving as a guard at a camp in northwestern Germany, which was a subcamp of the Neuengamme concentration camp, for a few weeks near the end of the war, but has said he did not observe any abuse or killings, Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported.

Prosecutors in the city of Celle said they had been unable to refute the suspect's account and had decided to shelve the case.

Berger has been living in the U.S. since 1959.

Islamic State claims journalist's killing

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack Thursday that killed a TV anchor in eastern Afghanistan.

Two attackers opened fire on Malala Maiwand's car soon after she left her house in Nangarhar province, said Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor. Maiwand's driver was also killed, he said.

An Afghan interior ministry spokesman, Tariq Arian, said police immediately arrested both attackers, adding that they have confessed their crimes.

The SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks militant messaging online, said the Islamic State issued its claim of responsibility in a "communique" posted on the internet.

Nangarhar province is where the Islamic State affiliate first emerged about five years ago and where it is now headquartered. The Islamic State has claimed most of the recent attacks on civilians in Afghanistan. The Taliban, who also operate in the area, are holding peace talks with government representatives in Qatar.

In addition to working as a TV and radio presenter, Maiwand was also an activist who advocated for the rights of Afghan women and children.

Two Afghan journalists were killed in bombings in Afghanistan last month. The international press freedom group Reporters Without Borders has called Afghanistan one of the world's deadliest countries for journalists.