• Alton Ashby, 51, of Palm Bay, Fla., accused of proceeding to "cough, sneeze and spit" all over a counter and around the inside of a Best Buy store in Vero Beach when an employee asked him to put on a mask, has been charged with disorderly conduct, police said.

• Rhonda Weidner of "Good Morning, Mississippi," a longtime news anchor in Biloxi who joined WLOX-TV in 1989, announced her retirement, calling her time in journalism a "dream come true," as she ends a 32-year run on morning television.

• Kewon White, 21, faces a murder charge in the shooting of rapper Mo3, whose real name was Melvin Noble and who was the victim of a daytime attack along a busy section of Interstate 35 in Dallas, police said.

• Danny Shanahan, 64, of Rhinebeck, N.Y., a well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker whose work last appeared in the magazine's Feb. 20 issues, was arrested at his home on a child pornography possession charge, police said.

• Andre Hartwig, a police spokesman in Duesseldorf, Germany, called it "real detective work" after a painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy worth nearly $340,000 that had been forgotten by a businessman at the city's airport was tracked down and recovered from a paper recycling dumpster.

• Jerry Bridges, 77, the former Jones County, Ga., coroner who also owned a funeral home and cemetery, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding people who paid him in advance to cover funeral and burial expenses by using the money for other purposes.

• Alain Rioual, a spokesman for the French Caribbean territory of St. Martin, confirmed that the island's first fatal shark attack since 2005 took place Thursday in Orient Bay, a popular beach in the northeast part of the island.

• Kay Burley, a leading news anchor for Britain's Sky News, apologized and said she "made a big mistake," after being taken off the air for six months for throwing a 60th birthday bash at a London restaurant in violation of British pandemic rules barring people from different households from meeting indoors.

• Sean McKown, a white former police officer accused of falsely reporting a gunfight with a group of Black youths at his lakeside camp in the Adirondacks while off duty in June, faces four misdemeanor counts, including illegally discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, prosecutors said.