Jacksonville man charged in assault

Jacksonville police arrested Dequan Thomas, 32, on Wednesday night after a man told police someone tried to pin him with a vehicle, then shot at him, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded at 9:47 p.m. to 109 Pulaski St., where the victim told police Thomas attempted to pin him with a Black Scion TC, forcing him onto the hood of the vehicle, then shot at him, the report said.

A shell casing and hand prints were found on the hood of the vehicle, and Thomas was arrested at 129 Cherry St., according to the report.

Thomas was taken to the Pulaski County jail where bail was set at $10,000 and charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.

Drug charges filed in LR man's arrest

Kendrick Akins, 39, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges by Little Rock GET ROCK task force officers, according to an arrest report.

Officers found marijuana, Hydrocodone, Xanax, Alprazolam, ecstasy and Oxycodone on Akins at 5 p.m. at 3821 Asher Ave., the report said.

Akins was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he has no bail and is charged with felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of schedule I drugs with purpose, felony possession of schedule II drugs with purpose, felony possession of schedule IV drugs with purpose and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

Traffic stop leads to LR drug arrest

Little Rock Police arrested Julian Slack, 20, during a Wednesday night traffic stop after drugs were found in his vehicle, according to the report.

Officers stopped Slack for failing to signal at 7:27 p.m. near 28th St. and University Avenue where a rifle, marijuana, scales and baggies were found in his vehicle, the report said.

Slack was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, felony possession of marijuana with purpose, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to signal.