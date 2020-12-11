LR gunfire kills man; 2 others hit

A 38-year-old man is dead and two others were injured in a triple shooting Wednesday night at a Little Rock apartment complex, police said.

Officers responding to Trinity Village Townhomes in the 1600 block of John Barrow Road about 7:45 p.m. found three men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a Little Rock police report.

One of the victims, Donnell Williams of Little Rock, was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where he later died, the report states.

Police said Devante Marbley, 26, was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, while Ivory Smith, 41, was transported to UAMS Medical Center. The pair, both of Little Rock, were in critical but stable condition and remained hospitalized Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Witnesses told officers that they saw a silver or gray car, occupied by three people, enter the complex, and that shots were fired from the vehicle, the report states.

Police said an apartment building and a vehicle were struck by the gunfire. Two boys, ages 10 and 13, were in the apartment but weren't hurt, police said.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.