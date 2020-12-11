Little Rock police: Man, 22, faces negligent homicide charge in fatal shooting of child

A 22-year-old man is facing a negligent homicide charge after a 2-year-old was fatally shot, Little Rock police said Friday.

Detilian Juniel was arrested in the child’s death, police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

The shooting happened near Falcon Court, according to a Twitter post by Little Rock police on Thursday. The toddler later died, police said.

Juniel was booked into Pulaski County jail remained there Friday morning, according to an online inmate roster. He also faces one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of schedule six with intent, the roster shows.

No bond was listed.

Check back for further information.