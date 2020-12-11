McGehee welcomes Class 3A newcomer

McGehee has played deep into December before, while Hoxie is a newcomer to this stage.

Tonight, the Owls host the Mustangs in the Class 3A semifinals at Rex Benton Stadium in McGehee.

Hoxie (12-0) and McGehee (11-0) are both conference champions. The Mustangs won the 3A-3 Conference championship, while the Owls earned the 3A-6 title.

It's McGehee's second semifinal appearance in four seasons (2017). The Owls are looking to reach their first state title game since 1999, when head coach Marcus Haddock was an offensive line coach at the school under Lanny Dauksch.

"The community and school is tradition-rich," Haddock said. "But our motto is one game at a time, one play at a time."

Hoxie is playing in the final four of Class 3A for the first time in school history.

"It's a different dynamic for us," Hoxie Coach Tom Sears said. "We have to be able to handle the situation well."

Unfortunately for Hoxie, its offense is affected by suspensions entering tonight's game.

Senior quarterback Daylon Powell, who has passed for 1,593 yards with 20 touchdowns and 2 interceptions along with 1,867 rushing yards and 34 scores, will miss tonight's game after being ejected in the fourth quarter of the Mustangs' victory last Friday against Paris.

Running back ShunDerrick Powell, Daylon's brother and also a senior who has 1,807 yards and 28 touchdowns, will not play for the first three quarters tonight after being tossed last Friday in the third quarter.

Sears said junior Cade Forrester will start at quarterback, and junior Davie Powell is expected to be the Mustangs' main ballcarrier for most of the game.

"You move on and you have to battle," Sears said.

McGehee is led by junior free safety Jody Easter. Easter has 8 interceptions and a touchdown along with 57 tackles (35 unassisted), 14 pass breakups, 4 forced fumbles. He also has returned two punt returns for touchdowns.

"He's one piece of the puzzle," Haddock said. "He's the fastest kid we've got."

Hoxie won its first quarterfinal game in five tries a week ago and is one game away from reaching the state championship game.

"It would be remarkable," Sears said. "We've been through the ups and downs at the 3A level. It would be a huge accomplishment if we get there."

Rain is in the forecast in the Desha County town tonight, which could slow down both teams.

Haddock admitted that the grass field at McGehee has been beat up some this season because of rain. But he's attempting to focus on facing Hoxie.

"There ain't no sense in worrying about it [the weather]," Haddock said. "It probably will have an affect on both teams."

Sears agreed with Haddock.

"That's part of it," Sears said. "Our kids have played in those conditions before. We've just got to take care of the football. But it will slow down the game a little bit."