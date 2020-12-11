• First she freed the world's loneliest elephant from a grim and lonely life inside a Pakistani zoo. Now Cher is determined to save Bua Noi, the last remaining gorilla in Thailand, who has spent the past 30 years behind bars at a Bangkok shopping mall. Pata Zoo, located at the top of the Thai capital's Pata department store, has been branded "one of the saddest places in the world" by animal welfare group PETA Asia -- which called for the facility to be closed after an investigation this year found the animals languishing in concrete cells with no physical or mental stimulation. According to the group, Bua Noi was captured as a baby and taken to the small rooftop zoo, which has kept animals in "abysmal conditions" since the 1980s. In a handwritten letter dated Dec. 5, Cher wrote to Thailand's environment minister, Varawut Silpa-Archa, asking for him to "find it in his heart" to help her get the gorilla released. She also expressed "deep concern" over the conditions that Bua Noi and other primates are being kept in and said that Free the Wild -- the animal charity she co-founded -- had teamed up with Aspinall Foundation to secure a sanctuary for the animals at no expense to the zoo's owner or the Thai government. If granted permission, the gorilla would be moved to a peaceful and natural environment in the Congo and given the opportunity to socialize with other primates. After the singer's plea, Silpa-Archa said that the zoo was devising a plan to move the animals and that Bua Noi had not been forgotten by officials, Sky News reported. Cher's fight to save Bua Noi comes days after Kaavan, an isolated elephant, made the journey from Islamabad's run-down Marghazar Zoo, to its new home in Cambodia -- thanks to a lengthy campaign fronted by the singer, who worked with experts to free the 36-year-old elephant who spent decades alone and in shackles.

• BTS has had more than just a "Dynamite" year -- they've become such a global phenomenon that Time magazine named the South Korean group its 2020 Entertainer of the Year. The magazine announced the honor for the seven-member K-pop boy band on Thursday, hours before a prime-time special culminated with the naming of Time's Person of the Year. The magazine cited BTS' massive global presence amid the pandemic, including leveraging their fan base to support causes like Black Lives Matter. The group has become a staple of recent awards shows, performing their flashy No. 1 hit "Dynamite." The song in November brought BTS its first Grammy nomination. "There are times when I'm still taken aback by all the unimaginable things that are happening," BTS member Suga told Time for an interview that accompanied the announcement. "But I ask myself, who's going to do this, if not us?"



