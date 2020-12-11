New jobless claims swell to 853,000

A help wanted sign is posted last month at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid climbed last week, evidence that companies are cutting more jobs as virus cases rise. (AP/Lynne Sladky)

WASHINGTON -- The number of new unemployment claims rose sharply to 853,000 last week, the Labor Department reported Thursday, an increase of 137,000 from the week before, another sign of the toll the pandemic is taking on the labor market.

The number of claims leapt above 800,000 for the first time since the week ending Oct. 10, when they came in at 842,000. It was the largest number since mid-September.

A spike in coronavirus cases in the United States has rattled large parts of the economy in recent weeks.

There are now more than 1 million new cases of coronavirus each week in the United States, and the country shattered a record Wednesday with more than 3,000 deaths from the pandemic. Hospitals in many parts of the country are overwhelmed, and many state and local jurisdictions have imposed fresh restrictions to try to curb the increase.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Meanwhile, lawmakers have spent months in unsuccessful negotiations about another economic relief package, leaving the economy without the kind of support that economists say was so important to cushioning the pandemic's blow early on in the crisis. A new round of talks has shown some progress, but a deal has remained elusive.

President Donald Trump has pushed for a new round of $600 stimulus checks but he has sought to extend only limited aid for unemployed Americans, while Democrats and some Republicans have sought more robust benefits in anticipation of a crush of new filings. There are still more than 10 million Americans who remain unemployed following the big spike in layoffs in March and April.

The new burst of jobless claims from last week was slightly larger than the last two big jumps, for that October week when they rose about 75,000, and in early August when claims rose 133,000, making it the largest increase in claims since millions began flooding the system at the pandemic's outset in March.

"Given covid-19 cases and deaths are now regularly setting new highs, these reports put into question job growth in December, especially given the rapid slowdown in growth in November," said Robert Frick, corporate economist at Navy Federal Credit Union.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIwUmfzyyHU]

An additional 427,600 claims were filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the program for gig and self-employed workers, according to Thursday's report.

Continuing claims in all the programs was just above 19 million, although officials have warned that tally may be inflated because of data processing issues compounded by the United States' patchwork unemployment system.

Unless Congress acts soon, nearly half of the recipients will lose that aid in just over two weeks. That's when two jobless aid programs that the federal government created in the spring are set to expire.

Economists have been warning for months about damage to the economy if Congress failed to authorize another stimulus package to help prop up struggling businesses and households. The labor market has in general fared better than the most dire projections made during the pandemic's early months, but it has been flashing warning signs for weeks.

SLUGGISH ECONOMY

Across the U.S. economy are widespread signs of sluggish growth.

According to data from Opportunity Insights, a research center affiliated with Harvard and Brown universities, spending on debit and credit cards -- a critical barometer of growth -- sank nearly 12% in the week ended Nov. 29 compared with a year earlier. That marked a sharp drop from the previous week, when such spending was down 2.3% from 12 months earlier.

And last week's jump in jobless claims ranged broadly. New applications surged more than 47,000 in California, 31,000 in Illinois, 17,000 in New York and 13,000 in Georgia. Many states, particularly California, have adopted sweeping new restrictions on business activity. But even some states that generally haven't imposed stricter rules on businesses reported sharp increases in jobless claims last week. In Texas, for example, they jumped by nearly 20,000 to 45,000.

The worsening figures may partly reflect a rebound after applications for unemployment benefits fell during Thanksgiving week. Still, the increase was much larger than most economists had expected.

One of the jobless, Montrell McGraw, said he just had to cancel his car insurance and now can't drive because his unemployment benefit of just $222 a week isn't enough to keep up with the payments. He is also behind on his rent.

McGraw, 26, lost his job as a cook at a Hilton Hotel in New Orleans back in March just after the virus erupted in the United States. He said he's applied for 35 jobs without any luck. His primary work experience is in restaurants, few of which are hiring.

"I didn't ask for this -- no one asked for this pandemic," he said. "I am trying to play the cards I am dealt with, and I have a really bad hand."

He said he hopes Congress will agree soon to extend jobless aid.

"Maybe then I can get my car insurance back," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Eli Rosenberg of The Washington Post and by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press.