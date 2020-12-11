Amid covid, Tyson hires medical officer

Dr. Claudia Coplein will begin work as the first chief medical officer for Tyson Foods Inc. on Jan.4, the company said.

Coplein has more than 20 years of health care experience. In a news release, the company said she will lead and promote a culture of health and wellness during the coronavirus pandemic. She most recently led the health and wellness division of life insurance company MassMutual.

Johanna Soderstrom, Tyson executive vice president and chief human-resources officer, said in a written statement that Coplein "will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build a culture of health and take additional steps to protect our team members and plant communities."

Tyson recently added 200 nurses to its staff and said it would open health clinics at seven Tyson facilities, including the Berryville processing plant.

Coplein has held leadership roles at MetLife, United Technologies Corp. and General Electric Company. She also served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force.

-- Nathan Owens

Costco nets $1.17B in 1st quarter results

Costco Wholesale Corp. on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1.17 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Issaquah, Wash.-based company said it had net income of $2.62. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to $2.29 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.04 per share.

The warehouse club operator posted revenue of $43.21 billion in the period, also beating Wall Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.16 billion.

Costco shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 14%. The shares fell $1.50 Thursday, or 0.40%, to close at $372.79.

Costco's first Arkansas store will be in west Little Rock. The $23.2 million project, at 16901 Chenal Parkway, covers a 32-acre tract, according to plans on file with the city. The new building and a parking lot will take up about 21 acres with the balance available for development.

-- The Associated Press

Index ends at 484.88 after 2.73 increase

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 484.88, up 2.73.

"Stocks opened lower but rallied early in the session to close relatively unchanged as anticipation of a vaccine approval along with expectations of a Congressional stimulus agreement continue to provide support to equities," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.