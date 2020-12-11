Northern Arkansas can expect minor snowfall, freezing temperatures this weekend

Areas in the Ozark and Boston Mountains might see small amounts of snow Sunday, according to the National Weather Service of Little Rock.

Temperatures will be around the mid-to-upper 30’s during the day, then later in the day on Sunday the colder air will be moving in with temperatures right around freezing, said meteorologist Thomas Jones.

The weather in the North may initially start as rain, then transition to snow as the colder air moves in Sunday afternoon to Sunday night, Jones said.

In Central Arkansas, on Saturday we can expect temperature in the high to be around low to middle 50’s on Saturday, Jones added. As the colder air moves in on Sunday, we can expect high’s in the mid-40’s, according to Jones.

Central Arkansas is likely to experience rain mid-to-late morning Sunday, with the best chance of rain happening in the afternoon, Jones said. Overnight the system is expected to wind down from west to east, according to the National Weather Service of Little Rock.

Going into next week, we can expect high’s in the mid to upper 40’s with low’s around upper 20’s to lower 30’s, according to the National Weather Service of Little Rock’s forecast.

The temperatures are on par for this part of December in the state, maybe five degrees cooler than average, Jones said.