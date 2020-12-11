FOOTBALL

SEC, ESPN strike 10-year deal

The SEC's signature mid-afternoon Saturday game will move from CBS to ABC starting in 2024 as part of a new 10-year contract with ESPN and the powerhouse football league announced Thursday. The deal makes ESPN the exclusive media rights holder of SEC football and men's basketball, and will end the conference's relationship with CBS after three decades. CBS has been airing the league's Saturday afternoon centerpiece game and football championship since 1996. The SEC Championship Game will also air on ABC. The SEC and ESPN are already in the midst of a 20-year deal that includes a partnership on the SEC Network. The new deal will line up so both will end at the same time.

Cowboys' CB on covid list

The Dallas Cowboys have placed Chidobe Awuzie on the covid-19 reserve list, a move that likely means the cornerback will be sidelined Sunday at Cincinnati. Awuzie has already missed seven games this season because of a hamstring injury. If the fourth-year player is out against the Bengals, it will further test the depth at cornerback for Dallas. While Trevon Diggs is eligible to return from injured reserve after being sidelined with a broken foot, Coach Mike McCarthy didn't sound optimistic about the rookie starter returning this week. Anthony Brown could return after missing the past two games with a rib injury that also sidelined him for three games early in the season.

BASEBALL

Phillies hire Dombrowski

The Philadelphia Phillies have hired longtime baseball executive Dave Dombrowski as president of baseball operations, according to two people familiar with the decision. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday night because the team hadn't announced the move. An official announcement is expected today, according to one of the people. Andy MacPhail is the Phillies' current president and has planned to retire after the 2021 season. Dombrowski, 64 has led baseball operations for Montreal, Miami, Detroit and Boston, winning World Series titles with the Marlins in 1997 and Red Sox in 2018.

BASKETBALL

Nets, Irving fined

The NBA is making Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets pay for the point guard's silence. The league fined Irving and the team $25,000 apiece Thursday because he has refused to speak to the media thus far during the preseason. In announcing the fines, the NBA said Irving has refused on several occasions this week to participate in team media availability. Irving was nearly fined by the NBA last season for not speaking as obligated while sidelined by a shoulder injury. This time, Irving has not spoken during any of the Nets' press sessions, all being held via Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.

George signs extension

Paul George wants to retire with the Los Angeles Clippers, and he took a step in that direction by signing a multiyear contract extension Thursday. The six-time All-Star could have become a free agent after the upcoming season. Instead, the team locked down his services, ensuring George will remain not far from where he grew up in Palmdale. George's player option for the 2021-22 season will be replaced with the four-year extension, which includes a new player option for the 2024-25 season.