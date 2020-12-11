Officers ensure kids get gifts through Shop with a Cop

Deputy Juliette Gladwell (from center left) and Anaiah Arteaga, 6, of Rogers look at a toy they picked out as they wait in line to check-out, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff's deputies shopped for kids. Check out nwaonline.com/201211Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County sheriff's deputies did not want covid-19 to ruin Christmas for some children, so they adjusted the way they usually do Shop with a Cop.

The deputies usually shop with the children but this year decided as a safety precaution to prevent the spread of the virus that it would be safer for deputies to buy the presents and deliver them to the children's schools.

"I don't think there was any way I was going to cancel Shop with a Cop," said Chris Sparks, the president of the Benton County Sheriff's Office Police Athletic League. "We just had to figure out the best way that we could do it."

Five students from the Arkansas Arts Academy ended up shopping with the deputies Thursday morning. Sparks said their parents drove them to the Bentonville Walmart Supercenter because they wanted their children to spend time with the deputies.

Nine-year-old Axel Arteaga said he had fun shopping with the deputies and he was happy to get a tablet and volleyball that was on his wish list.

For the rest of the children, Sparks said his group decided to have the children make lists and deputies would do the shopping.

Sparks said they planned to buy gifts for 55 children, but on the first shopping trip Tuesday a man saw deputies shopping and bought the gifts for 25 children.

Sparks said the unidentified man's generosity means they can now get gifts to about 80 children.

Some Centerton police officers also spent Thursday morning shopping for nine children. They plan to deliver the gifts to the children at their homes.

"We look forward to spending time with the kids each year," said Mike Lira, a Centerton officer. "We are grateful to be able to get out and get the gifts for the children."

Decatur police officers bought presents for five children. Decatur Police Chief Stephen Grizzle said officers did not want to cancel the event because they enjoy it each Christmas holiday.

"I wish we had more to help families and children," Grizzle said. "We have so many families out there that need our help."

Keith Foster, a spokesman for the Rogers Police Department, said the department had its Shop with a Cop on Saturday. Foster said the students provided the lists and the officers went to the store and bought the gifts. They then gave the gifts to the children at the police department, he said.

"The officers definitely enjoy shopping with the kids, and it was certainly disappointing that, due to covid, they were not able to," Foster said. "However, they are still happy that they were able to modify the program and still able to get toys and gifts out to the kids."

Rebecca Dawdy, a lieutenant at the Washington County Sheriff's Office, said their event was last week and they met parents at school parking lots instead of shopping. Dawdy said they gave a Walmart gift card, a shirt, a toy and candy cane filled with candy.

Bentonville police also held their shopping program.

Capt. Derek Spicer, the spokesman for the Siloam Springs Police Department, said they did not have Shop with a Cop because of the continuing increases in covid-19 cases.

Spicer said Siloam Springs Fraternal Order of Police will be partnering with Bright Futures at their Winter Sharefest, which provides coats and shoes to children in need.

Sparks said he hopes next year they return to the usual experience with the students.

"I love it to see the deputies interacting with the kids while shopping," Sparks said. "Hopefully, we are up and running next year."

Deputy Frankie√¢‚Ç¨¬†Clouatre holds up snake toys he picked out, Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Walmart Supercenter in Bentonville. Benton County Sheriff's deputies shopped for kids. Check out nwaonline.com/201211Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)