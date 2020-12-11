OPINION | WALLY HALL: Anderson making move he needed to make

For at least a few weeks the whispers had been consistent and growing.

Blake Anderson needed a change.

The Arkansas State head football coach loves Jonesboro. So did his wife Wendy, who died in August 2019.

That had become the problem, everywhere Anderson looked he was reminded of his wife of 27 years.

They were best friends, did everything together and there was just not any place Anderson could go that didn’t remind him of her.

It became official on Dec. 10 that Anderson was making a lateral move to Utah State.

He leaves behind friends that will be there for a lifetime. Good people who did all they could to comfort him and ease the pain, but that just wasn’t going to happen in Jonesboro.

He leaves with a record of 51-37 overall and 38-18 in Sun Belt play. He won two conference championships and led the Red Wolves to a bowl each of his first six seasons. This is his seventh.

Now ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir, ASU Chancellor and ASU System President Charles Welch will search for a new head coach.

It will be a national search and lots of names will be heard, such as Bobby Petrino, former Arkansas head coach who once almost became the head coach at ASU after leaving Arkansas and former Razorback Tim Horton who is an assistant coach at Vanderbilt and was previously at Auburn and Arkansas.

There will be more, many more, but Mohajir is known for moving quietly.

As was Blake Anderson who will be gone, but not forgotten.