Ozark transit board approves '21 budget

SPRINGDALE -- The Ozark Regional Transit board on Thursday approved the 2021 budget and moved consideration of a new strategic plan to early next year.

The 2021 budget has $3.5 million in revenue and $3.5 million in expenses. The budget includes a 2% raise for all employees and an additional $1 per hour wage increase for all hourly employees.

Revenue from the Federal Transportation Administration is expected to be about $1.6 million. Local governments are expected to kick in about $1.5 million. About $181,000 is expected from the state. Other sources of income are expected from charters, advertising and contract work.

Fares on Ozark Regional Transit buses will remain free thanks to a grant from the Walton Family Foundation of up to $144,000.

The biggest expense is employee wages and benefits at $2.7 million.

The transit's new strategic plan likely will be considered in January or early February. Joel Gardner, executive director, asked board members to review the plan in the interim. Ozark Regional Transit last updated its strategic plan in 2010.

"It is so important that we meet and go through this with a fine-toothed comb instead of trying to get it done in a couple line items in a board meeting," Gardner said.

The plan for Ozark Regional, developed by Alliance Transportation Group, includes a recommendation to change the makeup of the board of directors to better represent the urban nature of public transportation and establish a separate committee to deal with rural transit issues.

The strategic plan should aid implementation of a new 10-year public transportation development plan, Connect Northwest Arkansas. The 10-year public transportation development plan looks at every aspect of public transit in the region and makes recommendations to improve and increase service and the coverage area.

Connect Northwest Arkansas envisions expanded routes and more on-demand service in the urban areas of the region.

Individual plans within Connect Northwest Arkansas have been developed specifically for Ozark Regional and Razorback Transit to define their roles in a regional system. Individual plans also have been developed for each of the four major cities.

Work on Connect Northwest Arkansas was commissioned and paid for by the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission. The plan and the study leading up to it cost $280,000.