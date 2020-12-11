PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted
TODAY’S GAMES
CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
Warren at Rivercrest
Stuttgart at Shiloh Christian
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS
Glen Rose at Harding Academy
Hoxie at McGehee
SATURDAY’S GAMES
CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
LR Christian vs. Pulaski Academy, 12:10 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)
CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
Fordyce vs. Des Arc, 6:40 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
TBD, 12:10 p.m (Arkansas PBS)
CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
TBD, 6:40 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.