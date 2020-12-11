Sections
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Today at 2:14 a.m.

All games at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted

TODAY’S GAMES

CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS

Warren at Rivercrest

Stuttgart at Shiloh Christian

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS

Glen Rose at Harding Academy

Hoxie at McGehee

SATURDAY’S GAMES

CLASS 5A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

LR Christian vs. Pulaski Academy, 12:10 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)

CLASS 2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

Fordyce vs. Des Arc, 6:40 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

CLASS 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TBD, 12:10 p.m (Arkansas PBS)

CLASS 3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP At War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

TBD, 6:40 p.m. (Arkansas PBS)

