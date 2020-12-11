Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arkansas State Police

• Kristina Bass, 32, of 1253 S. Plaza Ave. in Springfield, Mo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with battery. Bass was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Farmington

• Caleb Drysdale, 19, of 3305 S.W. I St.in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with theft by receiving and criminal mischief. Drysdale was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Fayetteville

• Ezekel Mennecke, 32, of 8647 U.S. 412 Alternate in Oklahoma was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mennecke was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Quincy Davis, 21, of 301 W. Wedington Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Thursday in connection with theft by receiving. Davis was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Michael Langley, 33, of 631 N. E St.in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Langley was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Randell Rogers of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with battery. Rogers was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

• John Payne, 47, of 19727 Sherry Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of firearms by certain persons. Payne was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.