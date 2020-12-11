Ricebirds learning to finish games

Shiloh Christian senior running back Cam Wiedemann runs the ball against Elkins in a game earlier this season. Wiedemann will lead the No. 1 Saints into a Class 4A state semifinal home game tonight against undefeated Stuttgart. The winner will advance to the Class 4A state title game next week at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)

Josh Price had just one goal for his Stuttgart football team heading into this season. He just wanted his Ricebirds to learn how to finish games.

The fifth-year Stuttgart coach has met that goal and so many more in one of the most dramatic turnaround seasons in the state in 2020. Last season, the Ricebirds were 1-9 but were winless on the field. Stuttgart’s only victory came via a forfeit, but six of the losses were by seven points or less. This season, the Ricebirds are closing the deal.

“What has helped us more than anything is Mother Nature,” said Price. “We return nine starters on offense and nine on defense. And the kids got bigger, more physical. We also had some key injuries last season.

“Plus we added a phenomenal sophomore class.”

That sophomore class, headlined by twins Cedric and Kendrick Hawkins, has injected the juice that Stuttgart needed to get back to the playoffs, and it’s helped the team go from cellar-dwellers in 2019 to a perfect 12-0 this season heading into tonight’s Class 4A state semifinal against Shiloh Christian at Champions Stadium in Springdale.

“Coach Price has done an incredible job,” said Shiloh Christian Coach Jeff Conaway. “He’s brought a toughness to their team. He said over the summer that his team needed to learn how to finish, and apparently, they have learned that. They beat Robinson in the second half and they beat Ozark in the second half in the past two weeks.”

The winner of tonight’s game will advance to the Class 4A state title game next Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock and play the winner of the Warren vs. unbeaten Rivercrest game.

Conaway said his team will need to find a way to slow down the explosive Stuttgart offense, led by the sophomore running back Cedric Hawkins, who ripped off a 75-yard touchdown last week against Ozark that capped the Ricebirds’ 35-21 win.

“Hawkins is talented. He has that speed and vision that all great backs have,” Conaway said. “He makes people miss, and when you miss a tackle on him, he’s a back that can score on you.”

Price said he knew the sophomore class was going to have a chance to be special when they were seventh-graders and defeated the Class 6A Pine Bluff seventh-grade team. Prior to coaching at Stuttgart, he was the head coach at Dardanelle.

The two schools met in the first round of the 2017 playoffs and Stuttgart rolled to a 28-7 win.

Price said what has impressed him about Shiloh Christian (12-1) is the play of its defense.

“They are never out of position,” Price said. “They are always in the right spot. On offense, their quarterback is a dual-threat. This week our scouting report says we are in the semifinals, there are no weaknesses on any of these teams.”

Conaway, in his seventh season at Shiloh Christian and looking to advance to the finals for the second straight season, said the Ricebirds are playing at a high level in all three phases.

“On offense, they are explosive and are averaging about 40 points per game,” Conaway said. “On defense, they are aggressive and athletic. And on special teams they are explosive. Last week, they blocked a punt and returned a kickoff for a touchdown.”

At a glance

STUTTGART AT SHILOH CHRISTIAN

WHERE Champions Stadium, Springdale KICKOFF 7 p.m.

RECORDS Stuttgart 12-0; Shiloh Christian 12-1

ON THE AIR The game will be live-streamed at shilohsaints.org

BETWEEN THE LINES Stuttgart is undefeated after being winless (except for a forfeit win) in 2019. … Shiloh Christian’s lone loss was to Oklahoma power Sand Springs Page 27-26 on Sept. 18. … Stuttgart sophomore RB Cedric Hawkins headlines a talented group of underclassmen with more than 1,000 rushing yards. Hawkins had a 75-yard touchdown run last week to seal the 35-21 win against Ozark. Hawkins finished with 118 yards and two touchdowns. … Shiloh Christian sophomore QB Eli Wisdom has rushed for 1,310 yards and 20 TDs, and passed for 1,843 yards and 20 TDs. … Shiloh Christian’s defense forced three key turnovers last week in a 31-12 win against Dumas and held the state’s leading rusher in check for most of the game. … Stuttgart’s special teams were huge last week against Ozark, blocking a punt and returning a kickoff for a touchdown. … These two programs met in the first round of the 2017 playoffs with Stuttgart claiming a 28-7 first-round win.

PLAYERS TO WATCH Stuttgart, QB Pate Kleinbeck (Jr., 6-1, 180), RB Cedric Hawkins (So., 5-6, 160), WR Artlie Lee (Jr., 6-1, 200), LB Merritt Coker (Sr., 5-10, 210), DB Bryer West (Jr., 6-0, 188), Kameron Harper (So., 6-3, 185), Kendrick Hawkins (So., 5-9, 165). Shiloh Christian, QB Eli Wisdom (So., 6-0, 165), RB Cam Wiedemann (Sr., 5-10, 180), WR/DB Drew Dudley (Sr., 6-2, 190), WR Cooper Hutchins (Jr., 5-10, 175), LB Kaden Henley (Jr., 6-2, 225), DL Thomas Reece (So., 6-1, 255), DL Noah DeJarnatt (So., 5-11, 195), DB Ben Baker (Jr., 5-9, 165).