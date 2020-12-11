State board approves annexing Dollarway

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series on the fate of the Dollarway School District.

The state Board of Education voted unanimously on Thursday to annex the Dollarway School District into the Pine Bluff School District.

Board members said it was a difficult decision as they discussed what options there were for Dollarway, which had made improvements during the state's five years of running the district but not enough for it to be released to local control.

Superintendent Barbara Warren joined the board meeting as well as 2019 Dollarway graduate Mar'Tavius Proctor, Pine Bluff City Council Member Joni Alexander and Go Forward Pine Bluff CEO Ryan Watley.

After several weeks of consultation and objective studies and research performed by an education consulting firm, Commissioner Johnny Key recommended the annexation of the Dollarway School District effective July 1, 2021.

"The district is improving but not yet at a sustainable level of implementation of the elements necessary for long-term student success," Key said. "More time and support are needed, but under the current statute we don't have the mechanism to extend the time for Dollarway."

Thursday was exactly five years after the state Education Department took over control of the Dollarway district. After five years, however, the state has to either return a district to local control or merge it with another district.

Key said on top of the deficiencies in the academic system that were prevalent in 2015, Dollarway also suffered from severe financial issues, which manifested themselves in audit findings, declining fund balances, and ultimately the classification of the district being in fiscal distress.

"One thing we must not forget is that 2015 was not the first time this board had to take action regarding Dollarway, and we must realize that during multiple cycles of improper physical management or failure to meet academic standards, there was state enforcement action to remove local control," said Key, who added that returning Dollarway to local control was not in the best interest of the students.

According to Key, as a unified school district, the consolidation of operations will generate substantial financial savings. The academic improvement support provided by the division will continue, and he said the Department of Education will work with Warren, who is superintendent over both Pine Bluff and Dollarway districts, to align policies, salary schedules, staffing and other vital components of district operations.

A proposal to keep all district buildings open was made by Key, who said the decision would be in force while the state had the authority over the Pine Bluff School District, which is itself being run by the state.

"No campuses of the combined district will be closed without the approval of the state board," said Key. "This means the family atmosphere will not be removed and that means next year the Cardinals and the Zebras will still exist and compete in sports and interscholastic activities."

He also proposed the creation of a transition committee consisting of teachers and support staff of Dollarway and Pine Bluff to provide the staff and teachers a voice in the process. Key said the unified district that will be created by the annexation of Dollarway into the Pine Bluff School District can and will be a cornerstone of a revitalized foundation of the community.

"Not too many years ago, Jefferson County was a thriving center of education, banking and commerce," said Key. "Pine Bluff was the second-largest city in Arkansas and the education system was stellar. Suddenly that has not been the story of Pine Bluff over the last few decades."

Comparing Pine Bluff to restoring a home covered in weeds, vines, and dirt hiding what was once a great dwelling, Key said much of the foundation in Pine Bluff is there but that it is not visible.

"Jefferson County has many dedicated individuals and groups working night and day, cutting back the weeds, vines digging away the dirt, solidifying the foundation of this once and future great community," said Key, who mentioned how hard civic and community leaders in Pine Bluff were working to revitalize the city. "Much attention is given to Saracen Casino, and no one can deny the impact it will have on the community, but we must not ignore the steadfast contributions of UAPB, Southeast Arkansas College and the examples of the public investment like the new library and the aquatic center and the frequent announcements of private investments and economic development."

Under the leadership of Superintendent Warren, board members said, Dollarway has made progress both fiscally and academically. Warren also pushed for improved salary levels to retain quality teachers.

Key said he strongly believes officials would have seen the results of the progress in the ACT assessment last spring if the administration of ACT Aspire hadn't been canceled because of covid-19. "Despite the improvements that have been made, significant challenges remain," said Key.

The impact of covid-19 has brought some uncertainty to a district that has had an ongoing decline of enrollment directly affecting the fiscal condition of the district. Key said that, although the decision of the board was hard to make, it is based on what would be best to ensure the success of the students.

"When you have faced difficult decisions regarding school districts, my obligation is to provide you with the recommendation that offers the best opportunity for the long-term success of students," said Key. "After years of divestment and decline, there's a new sense of hope and optimism in the city. We have the opportunity to help spread that hope and opportunity into the education realm."