State police: Brinkley man charged in fatal shooting

A Brinkley man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Thursday at a Brinkley residence, state police reported Friday.

Chadwick Reed, 37, was charged with murder in the slaying of 25-year-old Kaleisha McNeil, according to state police.

Officers with the Brinkley Police Department responded Thursday afternoon to 13 East Willow St., about 2 1/2 miles south of Interstate 40, according to a news release sent by state police Friday. Officers found McNeil, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

State police said McNeil and Tavious Alexander Palmer, 26, lived at the Willow Street residence. Palmer had been wounded and was transported to a Memphis hospital, where he was reported Friday to be in serious condition, according to state police.

The Brinkley Police Department contacted state police at about 5 p.m. Thursday, and special agents of the state police were assigned to lead the investigation. According to the news release, special agents worked overnight to collect evidence that resulted in the arrest warrant for Reed.

Reed is also charged with one count of aggravated assault and first-degree battery, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

McNeil’s body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy.