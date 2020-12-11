State police: Man killed in Friday morning I-30 crash in Little Rock

A Pangburn man was killed Friday morning after driving into the rear of a camper trailer in Little Rock, state police said.

Thomas Edward Ferrell, 56, was driving a Toyota Avalon west around 5:30 a.m. on Interstate 30 when a camper trailer detached from the truck towing it, according to an preliminary report.

The trailer came to a rest on its side in the road, and the Avalon crashed into the trailer's rear, the report states.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 587 fatal crashes were reported in the state this year, according to preliminary numbers from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.