State representative-elect from Maumelle tests positive for coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes covid-19. - Photo by NIAID-RML via AP

State Rep.-elect David Ray, R-Maumelle, is the latest state lawmaker to report testing positive for the coronavirus.

Ray has mild symptoms and is isolating at home, House spokeswoman Cecillea Pond-Mayo said Friday night.

He said he has no idea how he was infected with covid-19.

“Overall, I feel pretty well,” Ray said.

During the past two and a half months, 16 state lawmakers have acknowledged testing positive for coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in March, 20 lawmakers have said they tested positive for covid-19.

There are currently 100 representatives and 35 senators in the Legislature.