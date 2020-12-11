Status for Hogs' QB uncertain

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said quarterback Feleipe Franks has been practicing all week, but he's uncertain if the senior will be ready to play against No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Meanwhile, linebacker Grant Morgan and offensive tackle Noah Gatlin have not practiced and are unlikely to play in the regular-season finale for the Razorbacks (3-6).

Pittman was asked what he thought about Franks staying with the team when he had the ability to opt out with his rib injury for the final two games. He said he heard talk from "people" last week saying Franks was going to opt out.

"The kid was hurt," he said. "This week, he's trying to play, and it says a lot about him. I'm going to tell you something, he wants to play.

"I have so much respect for that kid. Obviously, KJ went in there and played so well. It gave us a look into our future. But [Franks] wants to play, and I'm so proud of him. He's trying to play.

"He's got to feel well. I mean, would you like to go out there and play hurt against Alabama? I wouldn't. If he's healthy, we're going to put him out there. If he's not, we're not."

Pittman added that cornerback Montaric Brown, who missed time in the second half last week, would be "fine," and that safety Myles Slusher, who had an unspecified injury, would be a game-time decision.

Defensive end Julius Coates, who has been out of practice for a non-injury issue, was in a wait-and-see scenario, Pittman said.

Beating Bama

No current Arkansas player has beaten Alabama, but Coach Sam Pittman has done it as an assistant coach.

Pittman was offensive line coach at Northern Illinois when the Huskies left Bryant-Denny Stadium with a 19-16 upset of the No. 21 Crimson Tide on Sept. 20, 2003.

Tailback Michael "The Burner" Turner ran for 156 yards and Josh Haldi threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Huskies, who snapped an 0 for 8 record vs. SEC teams.

"That was a long time ago," Pittman said this week. "Obviously a historical win for the Huskies of Northern Illinois."

Foucha touche

Arkansas fans have been furious about the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty leveled against safety Joe Foucha late in the third quarter at Missouri. Foucha got up after defending an incomplete second-and-11 pass to Keke Chism with his back to the receiver and crossed his arms on the Arkansas sideline.

The gesture drew a critical penalty that gave Missouri a first down at the Tigers 43 instead of third and 11 at their 28.

Missouri parlayed that into a 40-yard Harrison Mevis field goal to draw within 33-26 early in the fourth quarter.

Coach Sam Pittman was asked about the call on Thursday.

"What would you like me to say?" Pittman responded.

Asked whether the officials had warned both sidelines about flagging the next gesture, he said, "No. It was called unsportsmanlike. What do you want me to say."

When asked if he agreed with the call, Pittman mentioned the reporter had a two-part question and what was the second part.

Targeting talk

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has drawn two targeting fouls, which caused him to miss the second half against Texas A&M and the first half against Missouri for a foul he was flagged for against LSU.

The second of those calls was firmly disputed by SEC Network analyst Matt Stinchcomb, who said Catalon did everything he could to twist his body away from the defenseless LSU player, a thought that was echoed by Coach Sam Pittman.

"I've just got to play football," Catalon said when asked if he could have done anything different in the LSU game. "Things are going to happen where you get put in that position. I mean you can't shy away from contact, so you just have to be smart about what you do.

"But at the same time you don't want to take the physical part out of the game, so if you feel like you can make a hit and make it as clean as possible then why not? So I know that's not going to stop me from doing what I do. I'm going to keep being physical and if there's an opportunity to go hit, then I'm going to go take my shot for sure."

Odom of Gryffindor

Kyle Parkinson of UA media relations dropped a fun item into his weekly game notes package last week regarding defensive coordinator Barry Odom.

Parkinson referred to Odom as a "wizard" for the defensive scheming Odom and staff have done in 2020, and he even incorporated a Harry Potter theme into the note.

Odom was pictured with Harry Potter-like glasses and black robe-like drapes over both shoulders -- both photoshopped in, of course -- with the caption: Barry Odom of Gryffindor. The only thing missing was a wand.

The Razorbacks, despite allowing 653 yards to Missouri last week, have improved their defensive numbers from 2019 into Saturday's game against No. 1 Alabama, which has the nation's No. 4 offense.