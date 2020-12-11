Texan year's 9th U.S. execution

This August 2016 photo provided by the Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington shows Brandon Bernard. The Trump administration on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, is poised to begin an unprecedented number of executions in the run-up to Joe Biden's inauguration by putting to death. Bernard, a former Texas street-gang member for a 1999 slaying of a young religious couple from Iowa during which he burned their car with their bodies in the trunk. (Stacey Brownstein/Federal Public Defender for the Western District of Washington via AP)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- The Trump administration Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years, putting to death a Texas street-gang member for his role in the slayings of a religious couple from Iowa more than two decades ago.

Four more federal executions, including one today, are planned in the weeks before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

The case of Brandon Bernard, who received a lethal injection of phenobarbital inside a death chamber at a U.S. prison in Terre Haute, Ind., was a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when his crime was committed.

Several high-profile figures, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, had appealed to President Donald Trump to commute Bernard's sentence to life in prison.

With witnesses looking on from behind a glass barrier, the 40-year-old Bernard was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. Eastern time.

Bernard directed his last words to the family of the couple he killed. "I'm sorry," he said, lifting his head and looking at the witness-room windows. "That's the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day."

Speaking for more than three minutes, Bernard said he had been waiting for this chance to say he was sorry -- not only to the victims' family, but also for the pain he caused his own family. Earlier, he said about his role in the killing, "I wish I could take it all back, but I can't."

Bernard was 18 when he and four other teenagers abducted and robbed Todd and Stacie Bagley in Killeen, Texas. Federal executions were resumed by Trump in July after a 17-year hiatus.

Alfred Bourgeois, a 56-year-old Louisiana truck driver, is set to die today for killing his 2-year-old daughter by repeatedly slamming her head into a truck's windows and dashboard. Bourgeois' lawyers alleged that he was intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for the death penalty, but several courts said evidence didn't support that claim.

Just before the execution was scheduled, Bernard's lawyers filed papers with the Supreme Court seeking to halt the execution. The legal team expanded to include two high-profile attorneys: Alan Dershowitz, the retired Harvard law professor who was part of Trump's impeachment defense team and whose clients have included O.J. Simpson and Mike Tyson; and Ken Starr, who also defended Trump during the impeachment and worked as an independent counsel who led the investigation into Bill Clinton.

But about 2½ hours after the execution was scheduled, the Supreme Court denied the request, clearing the way for the execution to proceed.

Federal executions during a presidential transfer of power are rare, especially during a transition from a death-penalty proponent to a president-elect like Biden who is opposed to capital punishment. The last time executions occurred in a lame-duck period was during the presidency of Grover Cleveland in the 1890s.

Defense attorneys have argued in court and in a petition for clemency from Trump that Bernard was a low-ranking, subservient member of the group. They say both Bagleys were likely dead before Bernard doused their car with lighter fluid and set it on fire, a claim that conflicts with government testimony at trial. Bernard, they say, has repeatedly expressed remorse.

The case prompted calls for Trump to intervene, including from one prosecutor at his 2000 trial who now says racial bias may have influenced the nearly all-white jury's imposition of a death sentence against Bernard, who is Black. Several jurors have also since said publicly that they regret not opting for life in prison instead.