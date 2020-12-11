Toll from virus rises by 55, a new one-day record; active cases top 20,000 for first time

Nurses Mandy Stuckey (left) and Tonya Green conduct a coronavirus screening in April at a drive-thru site at New Life Church in North Little Rock. The site, and one at Ouachita Baptist Universityin Arkadelphia, is a partnership between two Arkansas companies. More photos at arkansasonline.com/42testing/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Arkansas added a record 55 deaths to its official death toll from the coronavirus on Friday, while its count of cases rose by 2,770 — the third highest one-day increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by 54, to 1,059. Those patients included 185 who were on ventilators, up from 181 a day earlier.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active topped 20,000 for the first time as new cases continued to outpace recoveries.

In a statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the record increase in deaths a "grave milestone."

"While we may have hope ahead from promising vaccine news, we cannot grow weary over the next few weeks," Hutchinson said. "This virus spreads easily and can infect any of us. Please take proper precautions."

The cases added to the state's tallies included 1,938 that were confirmed through polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests.

The other 832 were "probable" cases, which include those identified through less-sensitive antigen tests.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 181,624. That comprised 156,011 confirmed cases and 25,613 probable ones.

The number of cases that were considered active rose by 983, to 20,706.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose to 2,875. The count of deaths rose by 29, to 2,588, among confirmed cases and by 26, to 287, among probable cases.

Previously, the biggest rise in the state's count of virus deaths was the 53 that were reported on Monday.

The increase in cases fell short of the record 2,827 that were added the previous Friday, Dec. 4. The state's second-highest increase came a day earlier, on Dec. 3, when the count rose by 2,789.