Trustees reject librarian proposal

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson (left) addresses Thomas E. Brown, president of the board of trustees, and the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County library board concerning the director’s service agreement Thursday. Robinson was not in agreement with the contact, which would employ Library Director Bobbie Morgan to work part time in another state as the director but receive full-time benefits. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)

The head librarian for the county's library system is retiring and moving to Texas, and while the board of trustees considered paying her to continue working remotely, the measure, which was argued against by the mayor and county judge, failed.

The discussion took place during a special-called meeting of the board of trustees Thursday, with much of the discussion apparently happening during an hour-plus executive session. The topic was referred to as the Pine Bluff and Jefferson County Library System director's service agreement

The Pine Bluff Commercial was able to obtain a copy of the contract that spelled out how Library Director Bobbie Morgan, who announced her retirement, would be paid for four months, beginning Jan. 1 and ending April 30, at a biweekly salary of $961.68 for work at the rate of 52 hours per month, 12 hours per week.

The contract also stated the board would grant the library director a monthly stipend of $550 for purposes of her procuring health insurance coverage. The contract agreement between Thomas E. Brown, president of the board of trustees, and Morgan stated that Morgan would, in conjunction with the library's bookkeeper and assistant director, develop the annual budget, oversee the library budget and finances, and promulgate rules and procedures as necessary for the administration of the library.

The arrangement did not sit well with city and county leaders as Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington were in attendance for public comment.

"We usually don't have public comment because the public never shows up," Brown said. "We got a request for public comment and as the chair, I will do the following as I have that authority."

Robinson took the floor first to voice his concern about the contract.

"This is nothing against Mrs. Morgan. I just think that to pay an individual who will be living out of state, part time to be the director, when we knew way back in March, we could have had this taken care of and looked for a director to be here," said Robinson.

According to Robinson, Morgan had already purchased a home out of state where she planned to retire soon and said it was an insult to the citizens of Jefferson County for Brown or any board members to support the service agreement, which would provide a part-time employee full-time benefits.

"Either way you look at it, from my experience of dealing with federal standards and labor boards, there are many, many issues," Robinson said. "I also think that instead of taking money out of Jefferson County, we can keep that money in house and have an interim."

Robinson said he felt that the assistant director Ricky Williams, who supervises 26 of the 28 library employees, could assume the duties until a new library director is hired.

"I'm against it. I'm against this service contract," said Robinson, who asked the board to pull it from the agenda.

Washington concurred with Robinson and said she didn't understand why the decision concerning the director's retirement was just now being discussed, adding that she had just heard about it a few weeks ago.

Morgan, who started her position in November 2017, said that because of her health and age she made the decision to retire. She said health issues placed her in certain high-risk categories, especially during the pandemic.

"If she's leaving, I can't see how she can serve as a part-time director from Texas and run a facility that just now opened and not be on-site," Washington said. "I think a director should be on-site."

Washington said an interim could fill the position while the job was advertised. The board went into executive session and after a lengthy discussion upon returning to regular session, a motion was made by the board not to offer Morgan the service contract and that her employment remain.

Morgan said she wasn't going to sign the agreement anyway and had her resignation letter on hand to give to Brown. Addressed to Brown and the library trustees, Brown read the letter out loud.

The resignation stated that Morgan's time with the library system was coming to an end as she retires from the workforce. To allow time for a search for a new director and to clear up the last of the construction and the furnishing of the library, her last working day will be Friday, April 2.

Morgan said in her resignation letter that she leaves the library in good hands with an excellent team consisting of Williams, Jeannie West as the bookkeeper, and Tina Blair as the operations manager.