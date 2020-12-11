Two house fires in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Firefighters responded Wednesday night to a fire that began in one house and spread to another.

Cassi Lapp, spokeswoman for the city, said firefighters were dispatched at 7:33 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire at 28 Billingsley Drive.

Lapp said a resident of the house called to report some kind of explosion and firefighters arrived to a fully involved structure fire that had spread to the house at 26 Billingsley Drive.

Lapp said the first home was a total loss, but firefighters were able to save the second home.

Lapp said the only injury was to a firefighter, who had a minor injury and was taken to Mercy Emergency Department in Bella Vista.

The residents were at home at the time of the fire, she said.

She said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.