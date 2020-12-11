Youth charged in shooting faces adult-court trial

A Jacksonville teenager who authorities say has admitted to participating in a drive-by shooting that wounded another teen in a feud involving drug dealing and counterfeit money must stand trial as an adult, a Pulaski County circuit judge ordered Wednesday.

After an hour-long hearing, Judge Barry Sims rejected a request by 18-year-old Caleb Issac Brackett to transfer the case against him to juvenile court over the Feb. 12 shooting that wounded 17-year-old Ty'Juna Victor Lar Purdiman at his home at 506 Briar St. in Sherwood.

Purdiman told investigators he was asleep in bed when the gunfire started. He was struck in the right leg by a bullet that broke his femur. Bullets also struck the house, two cars parked in front and a third vehicle at a neighbor's home.

Brackett is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm and first-degree battery, which together carry a maximum sentence of 60 years in prison. Brackett was 17 at the time but prosecutors charged him as an adult.

Deputy prosecutor Rafael Gallagher urged the judge to retain jurisdiction, describing the shooting as an "aggressive, premeditated and violent" act of revenge that required significant planning to carry out.

The gunfire seriously injured one person but the outcome could have been fatal, not just for Purdiman but the four other people in the home, the prosecutor said.

Brackett went to the Purdiman home that night because he believed people at the residence had robbed him a few hours earlier, but didn't know whether any of the Purdimans were actually involved, Gallagher argued.

With security video showing as many as three people shooting from the car, the prosecutor acknowledged that Brackett had not acted alone, but argued the teen's claims that he'd been put up to the shooting by his mother's 30-year-old boyfriend could not be proved.

The gunfire capped a nearly two-week feud between the teens, which kicked off Feb. 1 when Brackett accused Purdiman and two others of buying drugs from him using a counterfeit $100 then refusing to make good when Brackett confronted them about the fake money, according to police testimony. Police reports show Brackett first told police the dispute involved the sale of some shoes with a buyer he had met through Instagram.

The confrontation led to a shootout at Brackett's Jacksonville home at 6901 Martha St., which he shared with his mother, 33-year-old Bonnie Potts, and his two brothers, ages 11 and 15.

Pulaski County sheriff's deputies accused Ty'Juna Purdiman, his 19-year-old brother Willie Purdiman and James Bernard Lewis Jr., 20, of Sherwood, of starting the shooting. They face terroristic act charges.

Ty'Juna Purdiman told deputies he returned fire only after the people in the house shot first, court records show. At least 12 shots were fired from the trio's car, with one bullet lodging in the wall of the bedroom of the 11-year-old boy, according to authorities.

During the investigation into the shooting at his house, Brackett admitted to shooting up the Purdiman home, Sherwood Detective Todd Abbott testified, describing how the teen grew tearful at the conclusion of questioning.

Brackett said that he'd been robbed earlier that night and believed the Purdimans were responsible so, at the urging of his mother's boyfriend, 30-year-old Gordon Lee Paul II, they'd shot up their home.

Brackett said that he fired an "AR-15-style" rifle provided by Paul, who, armed with a pistol, was the first to start shooting. Another man he knew only as "Brian" provided the car they used, Brackett told him, the detective told the judge.

Paul has not been charged in the Purdiman shooting but faces a firearms charge related to the Feb. 1 shooting at Brackett's home, court filings show.

Brackett's attorney Megan Wilson urged the judge to give Brackett a chance to participate in the rehabilitative programs offered through the juvenile-justice system. The teen has never been in serious trouble with the law and has not demonstrated a pattern of violent behavior, she said.

She said Brackett had fallen under the influence of an older man -- one who lived in his home -- who came up with the idea and put him up to the shooting, even supplying the weapons. Brackett didn't even have a car, she noted.